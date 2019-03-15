Bearcat Banter is a weekly sports podcast presented by the Northwest Missourian. Co-hosted by Tucker Franklin and Sports Editor Andrew Wegley, they discuss Northwest sports from and hit on highlights from the past week in Maryville and nationally.
With the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament coming to Maryville, we welcome on Maryville city manager Greg McDanel. We talk about his job as city manager and what the regional tournament does for the economy of Maryville. Not only that, but we discuss Bearcat sports with Greg and even ask him about the potholes.
Find us on iTunes here: https://apple.co/2M8DW40
