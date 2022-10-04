With one month left in the Northwest soccer regular season and the team winding down its two-week road trip, a ranked opponent awaits the Bearcats in the seventh weekend of games of the regular season.
The Bearcats started the previous weekend, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, with a 3-2 loss to Emporia State (4-4-4) where Northwest junior forward Kaylie Rock scored the first goal. The Bearcats found themselves down 2-1 at halftime, but sophomore forward Sophie Cissell scored to tie the game 2-2 in the 54th minute. However, Hornets senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco, who leads the MIAA in goals, was unstoppable, scoring all three goals to complete the hat trick. Sophomore midfielder Hannah Stirling played 79 minutes against Emporia, with a majority of the game spent trying to help slow down Dimarco.
“Mackenzie is a very fast player,” Stirling said. “At the beginning of the game we did well defending her. If we do play them again, we will be ready to cover her even better because we know what to expect.”
The first game of October in Topeka, Kansas, was scoreless with a minute remaining in the first half until junior forward Teagan Blackburn passed the ball to the right side of the penalty box where freshman midfielder Elaina Shromoff scored her first collegiate goal of her career. Shromoff’s goal gave Northwest (6-4-2) a 1-0 lead — a score that ultimately became the final result. The Bearcats record the 1-0 win over Washburn (8-2-2) for their second conference win so far.
“The whole time I had the ball I was thinking that I needed to make this goal,” Shromoff said. “Just the build up from the ball going from Kaylie, to Teagan, then to me was cool.”
With the shutout, redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis now has seven this season. She wasn’t alone, though, as sophomore defender Maddie Taylor came in during the end of the first half and played 52 minutes to help keep the game a shutout.
“It was important to get these wins on the road because Central Oklahoma is going to give us a game like Emporia State did,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be more direct and super physical of a game, so we just need to make sure we play a complete 90 minutes of soccer.”
The win helped the Bearcats move up two spots in the MIAA standings to No. 6. They will have a big opportunity to do so again when they travel Oct. 7 to Wichita, Kansas, to take on Newman and then Oct. 9 to Edmond, Oklahoma, to play No. 21 Central Oklahoma.
Newman (1-10-1) sits at No. 11 in the MIAA standings, just above Nebraska-Kearney (0-10-2). The Jets also have a new coach, Dylan Gruntzel, and picked up their first win of the season against the Lopers last weekend.
The Bronchos are one of the two MIAA teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Poll at No. 21, with the other team being No. 3 Central Missouri — a team the Bearcats have already faced twice this season. Northwest coach Marc Gordon said there are big matches coming up for the Bearcats, and part of the battle is getting themselves focused.
“We just need to keep being who we are and get in the mindset,” Gordon said. “You don’t want to look past a fired up Newman team coming off their first win. We are going to prepare as we do for any opponent to see if we can put the best product out on the pitch.”
Central Oklahoma stands one spot above the Bearcats in the MIAA in goals with 25 this season and one spot behind in goals allowed with 10. Northwest has scored 19 goals, while allowing eight goals so far.
The Bearcats won in 2021 against Newman 1-0 and Central Oklahoma 2-1 at Bearcat Pitch but have never won in Edmond or Wichita. This weekend is Northwest’s next chance to change that.
