Sam Roberts, former Northwest football defensive end and 2021 Cliff Harris Award winner, has made the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster.
The Waynesville, Missouri native was drafted No. 200 overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft, April 30. After that, Roberts worked through his first NFL offseason and camps until the start of the 2022 NFL preseason.
In the Patriots’ first game of the preseason against the New York Giants, Roberts totaled five quarterback pressures and two solo tackles. The former Bearcat did not take long to make his impact on the professional level, and he wasn’t finished there.
For Week 2 of the NFL preseason, New England played the Carolina Panthers. In the fourth quarter, with less than a minute and a half to play, fellow Patriot Damarcus Mitchell stripped Carolina’s quarterback Phillip Walker in the end zone, and Roberts recovered the ball for his first NFL touchdown.
Through Roberts’ work throughout the offseason, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have seen enough to want him on the roster heading into the new NFL season.
The Patriots’ first game is Sept. 11 against AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins.
