Maryville boys soccer had its senior night Oct. 13 at Bearcat Pitch and earned a 7-0 win over St. Pius X.
Assistant coach and Northwest student Courtney Kennedy said senior night was very special.
“The atmosphere was very heartwarming for me and the boys, and this was the point of where the boys got the realization of ‘it’s over when it's over,’” Kennedy said.
At the beginning of the game, the Spoofhounds started off with some missed goals, but they were able to find a groove as they were able to score four goals in under 20 minutes.
Kennedy said the game against Pius was treated like any other game the Spoofhounds have played so far.
“The boys come out ready to play and dominate whatever is in front of them,” Kennedy said.
Senior defender Gabe Baldwin said the Spoofhounds’ senior night was definitely a night to remember. He said the night for the team was a feeling that was indescribable.
“Having the best show out of the year, with over 100 people and having a full stand, was amazing,” Baldwin said. “The atmosphere of the game was very loud, playing on the side of the crowd made it hard to hear. But, having the crowd so loud also allowed you to focus on the task at hand and play my best game.”
Now the Spoofhounds prepare for a match against Midland Empire Conference foe Lafayette-St. Joseph (2-12) Oct. 20 at Bearcat Pitch. Even after the win over Pius, Maryville lost 2-1 to Savannah Oct. 17 in Savannah, Missouri. The ’Hounds now go into the game against the Fighting Irish with a record of 10-4. Maryville has won 10 straight games against Lafayette.
With having to bounce back from a loss and nine of the 38 players on the team being juniors and seniors, some of the upperclassmen have had to step up as leaders to help motivate and teach the younger athletes.
Baldwin is one of those older players on the team who has been looked up to for that role. He said he’s prepared for it, though.
“Being a senior and playing for the Spoofhounds all four years of my high school career has made me step up to the plate and be a team leader and make sure that we are all on the same page all the time and making sure that the team chemistry is there,” Baldwin said.
Junior goalkeeper Jaxson Staples said the leadership and support system around the Spoofhounds is one of the stronger parts of the team. Even as a junior, he said, he still needs some encouragement at times and has been able to find it through his teammates. He said that helps make him a better player and helps him focus on his own performance.
“I always start out a little nervous at first because I’m not sure what to expect from the opponents, but as I get dialed in and accumulate to the game, I’m looking for cues to pick up on,” Staples said. “Everything is just an instant reaction. You never are really thinking when the ball is heading your way, it’s all about predicting where the ball will go.”
