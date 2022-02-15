After four consecutive road games, Northwest women’s basketball will return to Bearcat Arena for three of its final four regular-season games.
The Bearcats traveled to play MIAA foes Missouri Western, Emporia State, Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern between Feb. 5-12.
The trip to Emporia, Kansas, the second of the four-game trip, was the only one of the four to end in a victory for Northwest.
“The league is obviously really good, and we gotta be able to make a few more plays,” coach Austin Meyer said.
The MIAA this season has lived up to its reputation as one of the toughest conferences in Division II.
Through 24 games for each of the 14 teams, nine have winning conference records and 10 are above .500 overall, including Northwest at 15-9 overall and 10-8 in the MIAA.
Despite losing four out of the last five games, Meyer said he’s confident about his team heading into the final part of the regular season.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” Meyer said. “We’re prepared. We played really good teams. We’ve been in every single game we’ve played this year … and just got to find a way to play well and be solid down the stretch.”
The ’Cats will start their mission of having a solid end to the season with the team they last won against.
Northwest played Emporia the first time of the season Feb. 8 and defeated the Hornets 70-54 for the first win in White Auditorium since Jan. 2, 2002.
Nine days after the historic win, Northwest will match up with Emporia again in Bearcat Arena.
For the second game of the season between the two teams, Meyer said he’s expecting the unexpected.
“They’re a team that switches a lot of things up,” Meyer said of the Hornets. “Against us last time, they played a box defense and then went to a triangle defense — we didn’t see that from them all year. They might throw something new at us that we haven’t seen all year. You got to be ready for anything.”
Meyer said his team will watch film from the previous matchup, but he wants his players to be ready to adapt quickly during the game.
Senior guard Mallory McConkey, who totaled a season-high 27 points in the first contest against the Hornets, said she does expect it to be a little easier with the home crowd this time around.
“After this long road stretch, I mean, it’s hard to go against the home crowd instead of having it,” McConkey said. “Now, we’ll have it.”
“It’s always good to be back and play on our home court,” Meyer said.
Following the game against Emporia, the Bearcats will take on three more teams before the end of the regular season — Washburn, Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney — all three of which they lost to in the first half of the conference schedule.
In those three losses earlier in the season, Northwest lost by an average margin of 5 points.
With four regular season games left, the MIAA Tournament is right around the corner, and the team’s final games could prove important for seeding in the tournament. Northwest is currently No. 7 in the MIAA.
While Meyer’s not too focused on the postseason yet, he knows what Northwest is up against.
“We’re just focused on one game at a time, you know,” Meyer said. “But the tournament’s gonna be crazy. You take the top 10 teams — well, all 10 teams are pretty darn good.”
Sophomore forward Paityn Rau said it will be a tough, eye-opening final stretch of games before the postseason to see where the team is heading into it.
“This is a very pivotal time,” Rau said. “We could pick up some big wins, and I’m 100% confident that we’re capable of beating these teams we play next. We’ve done stuff this year that people haven’t seen from Northwest in however many years. But we’re not done yet, and we’re ready to keep pushing.”
