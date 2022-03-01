The Northwest track and field women’s team had a successful weekend, led by Junior Caroline Cunningham, Feb. 25-27 at the 2022 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
Cunningham finished the meet as the highest-point scorer (23) and helped the women notch a second-place finish behind Pittsburg State. She added 10 points to the women’s total after running a 4-minute, 53-second and 54-millisecond mile, winning the title for the second year in a row.
“It was a good weekend,” Cunningham said. “It was a lot of running, but we had a lot of fun, and it was really fun to see all of the ladies go out and compete really hard. We had a lot of personal records across the board.”
Cunningham also added 8 points to the women’s total with a second-place finish in the 5,000-meter race (17:07.35) and added 5 more points after a fourth-place finish in the 3,000-meter race (10:06.00).
“The triple is very difficult— the 5k, mile and 3k,” coach Brandon Masters said. “It’s a tough thing to do, and to do it in two days — you do the math, that’s a lot of laps around the track. For her to finish the way she did is a testament to her work ethic and training.”
“She’s a competitor, so when she got in the (mile), we knew that the later, later and later she was in the (mile), that she would continue to pass people and fight for the finish line,” he added.
Redshirt freshman Ally Hammond finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.60, while sophomore Tiffany Hughey placed third in the 400-meter race with a time of 55.21. Hughey’s time marked the third best in program history.
Redshirt freshman Bailey Blake finished third in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:11.37, giving the women 6 more points. The 4x400-meter relay team of Hughey, Blake, freshman Chloe Saenz and redshirt freshman Jaedy Commins placed second with a time of 3:14.80, breaking the school record.
“The women were not projected to get second,” Masters said. “So, when everybody performed above their ranking and the energy was like it was … they knew the track, they felt comfortable, and we started off with PRs early, and they just kept going — it was fantastic. I loved the way the ladies performed, and getting second was a big deal.”
Redshirt freshman Reece Smith added 8 points to the men’s total with a second-place finish in the 3,000-meter run (8:11.03). The distance medley relay, referred to in short as DMR, consisting of Smith, junior Jake Norris, redshirt freshman Prince Griffin and senior Tucker Dahle, took first with a time of 9:52.81.
“It was a good weekend,” Smith said. “We won the DMR, and I was the anchor of that. And then I came back and got second in the 3k … so it was a good conference meet.”
The track season is long, and Smith said the ‘Cats just have to have faith in the training they’ve received all year.
“Our seasons are long, and it really comes down to one or two weekends,” Smith said. “We have great coaching staff, so it’s worked really well. They’ve done a really good job as to preparing everybody on the whole track team — women and men. Everybody was running PRs at the conference week. Things that we didn’t expect happened.”
Senior R.J. Williams placed second in the 600 with a time of 1:11.16, adding 8 points to the men’s total. Junior Federico Crisci also ran in the 600 and placed third with a time of 1:11.19, adding 6 points to the total.
While the men lacked the depth to rank highly at the championships, Masters said he was pleased with their showing and even believes they overperformed.
“We’re very excited for how they did as well,” Masters said. “To be honest, I don’t think anyone performed poorly — everybody stepped up and did some of their season-best work, and that is exciting. We had them ready to go, and they had the mindset to win.”
The team will send eight qualifiers to the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships held March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas — Blake (800, 4x400), Hammond (60), Hughey (400, 4x400), Saenz (4x400), Commins (4x400), sophomore Jada Shanklin (high jump), sophomore Luisarys Toledo (pentathlon, 400) and sophomore Blake Morgan (high jump) will attend.
Although Cunningham performed well at the MIAA Championships, her mile time wasn’t enough to get her an invitation to nationals.
“Our team had a really good weekend — everybody was popping off,” Smith said. “It was exciting to see, especially after a long indoor season. Sometimes people get in a rut, and I think we had a lot of people come out of their shell at the conference meet. It was exciting to see from a team perspective.”
