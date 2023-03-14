The 2022-23 Maryville boys basketball season came to an end in the Class 4 District 16 Championship March 3, and some players have started preparing for the next season, while four seniors also get ready for their next journey.
After finishing the 2021-22 season with a 15-12 record and an exit in the district semifinals, the Spoofhounds went 23-5 and made it to the district championship. Coach Matt Stoecklein said the players and their personalities are what carried the team.
“This group cared about each other and got along well, and that’s why the way it ended really hurt them,” Matt Stoecklein said.
The Spoofhounds were 12-3 going into the Cameron Tournament Jan. 23-28. A 58-56 loss to Smithville Jan. 25 began a 10-game win streak for Maryville.
The Spoofhounds went into the Class 4 District 16 Tournament as the No. 2 seed and had two days off before starting their tournament run at St. Joseph-Benton High School. The Spoofhounds played Benton in the semifinals and sent the Cardinals flying into the offseason with a 59-50 win March 4.
Maryville advanced to the district championship game March 3, where the team took on Lafayette-St. Joseph. The Fighting Irish caused the Spoofhounds’ a semifinal exit in the 2021-22 district tournament.
Lafayette did it again, knocking off Maryville, 51-46, in a closely contested battle between the two Midland Empire Conference rivals. The Spoofhounds kept the game close but the Fighting Irish broke away to win 51-46 and their second straight district tournament title.
Sophomore Peyton McCollum finished the district championship game with 15 points and said he expects to take on a leadership role on the court next year.
“I look forward to taking what I learned from past leaders in my career, helping the other guys out on the court and hopefully lead the team to a district championship,” McCollum said.
Three consistent starters for Maryville will be graduating and moving on to the collegiate level — seniors guard Caden Stoecklein, forward Keaton Stone and guard Drew Burns.
Stone announced via his Twitter page Dec. 3 that he will be continuing his athletic career with the track and field team at Central Missouri. While he still has one more Maryville track and field season left, he said he’s ready to head to Warrensburg, Missouri.
“Track is a new sport for me,” Stone said. “I have played basketball for a long time, and track was something I started my sophomore year. I fell in love with it, and I am excited to continue that at the next level.”
Matt Stoecklein said he is going to miss coaching this senior group, and all three of them worked hard throughout their high school career. He said they each provided something different, and each strength was an asset to the team.
“Drew became that defensive player that people didn’t want to be guarded by,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Keaton started coming alive on offense during the end of the season, and I liked his desire to win. Caden was another senior that wanted to win and loved the teammates he played with and enjoyed being around them.”
