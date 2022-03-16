For a team with a first-year coach, nine freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and zero seniors, there was a lot of room for growth for Maryville girls basketball.
Coach Kelly Obley said growing and improving is exactly what the Spoofhounds did with every game throughout the 2021-22 season. The ’Hounds took their share of lumps en route to a 15-10 record, but it was about learning how to exchange those lumps for tough skin.
“I’m very thankful to have this opportunity,” Obley said. “You know, this group is just a great group who works really hard for each other every single day. They have, throughout this whole season, kind of set the standard for how we want to show up and practice every day how we want to play.”
In her first year at the helm, Obley said she had a lot of fun with her players. Ending the season so suddenly was hard for the new coach, but she accepted it as “part of the sport.”
The Spoofhounds fell in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 16 Tournament semifinals to Benton — the team they fell to in the championship game a season prior. This season, the Cardinals won the district tournament and are preparing for the state semifinals.
Maryville junior forward Rylee Vierthaler said this season was about building the team “brick by brick.” Highlighting the team’s youth, she was able to accept the end of her season.
“We're gonna have a ton more success. I can already tell just because of everybody and how much work they put in the offseason,” Vierthaler said. “I know everybody's gonna be working hard during the offseason, which I think will really translate into next season and how much success we have.”
Maryville’s win-loss columns traded streaks all season. The ’Hounds never built a win streak longer than four games, but they also never lost more than two consecutive contests. They used the Savannah Tournament and a three-game win streak to give them a 4-1 start to the season before falling to Class 1 state champion South Nodaway and a Class 6 team in Park Hill.
The Spoofhounds continued to find their rhythm throughout the season. Defense was the focus, and according to Vierthaler, the improvement could be seen in each game.
“It started to show how much better we’ve gotten,” Vierthaler said. “If only we played better three or four games before, you can see how much better we got from our coaches and our work ethic.”
Maryville will wait to start its season in the fall. However, it’ll have a fresh start with the same team they ended this season with. Something many teams, or coaches, don’t have the opportunity to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.