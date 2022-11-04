Maryville football senior running back Drew Burns ran his route and got near the Spoofhounds sideline as junior quarterback Derek Quinlin threw him the ball. Burns made a sliding catch, hitting a patch of water on the field, formed from the downpour over the course of the day.
He slid on the grass inside the ’Hound Pound like it was a slip-and-slide. The senior went all the way from the field to the puddled track in front of the Spoofhounds’ student section.
“My main role is to get open and make catches,” Burns said. “The ball was there for me. It was a great feeling, it was fun.”
Burns and the rest of his teammates ended the night Nov. 4 with more than just great feelings from the makeshift slip-and-slide that was once the Spoofhounds’ home field. Maryville (7-3) defeated St. Pius X (7-4) in the second round of the Class 3 District 8 Tournament by a score of 38-21 to move onto the district title game for the 10th consecutive season.
Burns’ catch was the first of the game for the Spoofhounds with two minutes left in the first half, as the wet, rainy and muddy conditions naturally made it difficult to pass and catch the ball. The weather and field conditions wasted no time in affecting the game as the mud made it hard to punt the ball as Pius blocked Maryville's first punt of the game with about a minute to go in the first quarter.
The Warriors took over on the Spoofhounds’ five-yard line. Pius took advantage of the short field with a one-yard one to score the first points of the game. The Warriors took a 7-0 lead with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
The score by Pius seemingly awoke the Spoofhounds, as Maryville got its run game going with a seven-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Caden Stoecklein. The senior added 2 points with a successful 2-point conversion to put the Spoofhounds on top 8-7 with 9:29 left in the half.
“It felt incredible. Going into the week, we knew the weather was going to be something like this on Friday,” Stoecklein said in the aftermath of his team’s district semifinals win. “So, we practiced all week, ‘Just run the ball, run the ball, run the ball.’ In order to win playoff games, you got to be able to run the ball. That’s what we did tonight, and I’m super proud of our o-line and everyone on the offense.”
The ’Hounds kept pounding the rock, and senior fullback Cooper Loe took it into the endzone from five-yards out to join in on the scoring. Maryville went for a second 2-point conversion, except this time the Spoofhounds attempted it with a senior lineman Kort Watkins rush. He took it into the end zone for the 2 points, which marked the second time in Watkin’s career that he had gotten a handoff and scored. The first time was during the Spoofhounds’ win against Lafayette-St. Joseph Oct. 21. After some help from the rushing efforts by Stoecklein, Loe and Watkins, the Spoofhounds went to the locker room for halftime up 16-7.
In the third quarter, the ’Hounds kept up their scoring ways, with a second Stoecklein rushing touchdown and a Quinlin passing touchdown to junior wide receiver Delton Davis. Those two scores put Maryville up 30-7 with 21 seconds to go in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth, the Spoofhounds had scored 30 unanswered points.
Stoecklein then broke off a 38-yard rush — his longest of the game — to score his third touchdown of the night. The Spoofhounds, once again, went for 2 and got it this time with Loe, which made the score 38-15 with 6:07 left in the fourth.
Just over three minutes went by before Stoecklein made another play this time on defense by picking off Pius senior quarterback Braydon McPhee’s hail mary.
“It felt really good. I thought I was going to return it a little bit, but then I slipped and fell,” Stoecklein said. “These conditions, it’s hard to make cuts and stuff, but I’m just glad we got the pick and honestly just the win is important.”
The Warriors didn’t go away quietly, though, as they scored their third — and final — touchdown of the game with 53 seconds left in the game. Pius went for 2 but was unsuccessful, making it a 38-21 game in favor of Maryville. The Warriors went for an onside kick, but the Spoofhounds jumped on the ball. Maryville lined up in victory formation to kneel and run the clock out.
The 17-point win snapped a three-game winning streak the Warriors held over the Spoofhounds and punches Maryville’s ticket to the Class 3 District 8 Tournament championship game against Highway 71 rival, Savannah (10-1) Nov. 11 in the ’Hound Pound.
Maryville coach Matt Webb said the Spoofhounds talked about the weather but tough teams win no matter the conditions, especially in the postseason.
“We say, ‘Choose your own weather,’ those types of things,” Webb said. “But, mental toughness and physical toughness, and I really felt like we’re doing that tonight. Our kids, our players, executed really, really well under adverse conditions, so they deserve this.”
