KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Déjà vu struck Northwest women’s basketball, as the Bearcats’ MIAA Tournament title hopes were dashed at the hands of Nebraska-Kearney for the second straight season March 2 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Loper fans cheered as their team emerged victorious 65-43 in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals. That buzzer not only officially punched Kearney’s ticket to the semifinals, but it also ended the Bearcats’ 2022-23 season. After shaking hands with Kearney’s coach, Carrie Eighmey, Northwest coach Austin Meyer made a straight line out of the arena.
Meyer’s quick exit could be because of the next game or could be due to Northwest’s offensive struggles. For the game, the ’Cats shot just 12-52 (23.1%) from the field while the Lopers shot 24-53 (44.4%).
“Obviously, we didn’t play very well, especially offensively but they had a lot to do with that,” Meyer said about the Lopers. “They’re good — one of the best defenses in the country — they’re long and they do a good job scouting-wise. We struggled defensively at times. I thought we started the game pretty good, but 12-for-52 from the field, it’s tough.”
Northwest started off hot as sophomore guard Molly Hartnett nailed a 3-pointer after just 51 seconds had expired in the first quarter. After being knotted up at seven, the Lopers finished the first quarter on a 12-2 scoring run giving them a 19-9 lead at the end of one period.
Kearney built up a 16-point lead with less than a minute to go in the first half, but junior forward Jayna Green stole the ball from Kearney graduate student Elisa Backes. Green passed the ball to sophomore forward Emma Atwood. The sophomore put up a 3 to beat the buzzer, cutting the Lopers’ lead to 36-23.
“They kind of made a run before halftime, so just chipping away each possession, and then Kelsey (Fields) had a really good defensive stop,” Atwood said in between sniffles after the team’s season-ending loss. “I kind of just threw it up as a hail mary and it went in. Obviously, we’re still down 13, but it gave us a little momentum going into halftime.”
The Bearcats started the third quarter with two free throws from Green to cut the Lopers’ lead to 11. It didn’t take long for the Lopers to match, though, as Kearney came right back with a 6-2 run to push its lead up to 45-27 with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
Kearney wasn’t done making runs, though, as the team ended the third quarter on a 10-5 run. The Lopers gained a 20-point advantage over the Bearcats heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair both teams seemingly matching the other. The Lopers shot just 2-for-11 (18.2%) from the field — the worst field goal percentage they had all game. The ’Cats shot slightly better at 3-13 (23.1%).
“I thought we played hard and battled,” Meyer said. “These two (Caely Kesten and Atwood) continued to play throughout the game, even down 20 at the end. You could hear CK calling every screen out and talking, so we fought until the end.”
Sophomore guard Caely Kesten, who finished the season with five consecutive starts, said the Bearcats grew over the season. Even with the premature ending to the season, the Bearcats were able to earn back-to-back MIAA Tournament appearances for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.
“We’re a little bit tougher than last season,” Kesten said. “We finished .500, which is around where we finished last season, so not exactly where we want to be. … I think going into next season, we come with a little bit more experience, we come with a tougher mentality and taking this into next season. So, ready for a tougher and better team.”
