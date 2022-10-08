PITTSBURG, Ks. — The players from both teams hugged and shook each other’s hands. Both squads had just finished their Week 6 showdown.
After being down 21-3 at halftime, Northwest football outscored Pittsburg State 19-3 in the second half. Despite the scoring advantage in the final 30 minutes of play, it was not enough as the No. 9 Bearcats fell 24-22 to the No. 7 Gorillas Oct. 8. Northwest coach Rich Wright said he couldn’t have been prouder of the effort by his players.
“For as disappointed as I was in the first half, I was extremely proud of what they did in the second half,” Wright said near midfield in the aftermath of his team’s second loss of the season. “I just told them in the huddle, ‘I’m not going to hang my head.’”
Junior quarterback Mike Hohensee ran onto the field for just his second play at quarterback of the game — his first being a 5-yard score to sophomore running back Jadon Brady on a trick play.
Senior Braden Wright, who had been given the starting role at quarterback for the second straight week, was sidelined after an injury a play before — a 1-yard run to the west side of the north end zone to bring the Bearcats within two points of tying the game.
Hohensee’s touchdown toss brought the score to 21-16 in favor of Pittsburg State (6-0) with 8:21 left on the clock. But, 8:09 later in the game, the junior was back on the field with him and the rest of Northwest (4-2) down 24-22, at the end of a Northwest drive that started at the Bearcats’ 22-yard line with 2:18 left to play. They just needed 2 more points to tie with a mere 12 seconds left in regulation.
Hohensee took the snap from his redshirt freshman and backup center Wes Merriman, faked the handoff to senior running back Jamar Moya and immediately ran toward the easternmost sideline. He searched for an opening, while his receivers scattered across the north end zone to do the same.
His eyes focused on the back of the end zone where junior tight end Cole Hembrough, who had recorded five catches for 63 yards for the afternoon, clapped moments before to signal to his quarterback he was open. Hohensee obliged his teammate’s signal.
Hembrough leaped up for the ball and, as he was falling, was hit by two Pitt defenders, forcing him to the ground. While he laid on the ground in the back of the end zone, the referee ran over from the northwest corner of Brandenburg Field to officially rule the play a catch or incomplete. The referee waved his arms from his chest to his sides, and the 22 players on the field, along with the 10,108 fans in the stands, knew what it meant — the pass was incomplete.
Possession of the ball was not maintained all the way to the ground, and, with 12 seconds left, Gorillas ultimately held onto their 24-22 lead for the win. The loss marks the first time Northwest has lost two games during the regular season since 2018.
“I felt like, as a team, we did a great job of responding,” Rich Wright said. “Unfortunately, you can’t spot a good football team that many points.”
Pitt came into the contest led partly by the rushing attack that featured sophomore running back Caleb Lewis, who was No. 3 in the MIAA in rushing yards per game with 84.4. However, Northwest held Lewis and the Gorillas 26 total rushing yards.
The Gorillas didn’t seem to need it in the first half, though, as the team’s three touchdowns on the game came from three passing scores by sophomore quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. Pitt finished with 263 passing yards for the half — 283 for the game. Northwest senior defensive tackle Elijah Green said it just felt like him and his teammates were inches away from big plays in the first half.
“As the game went on, we just battled more and more,” Green said.
The Bearcat defense was able to find improvement between halves, holding the Gorillas to just 21 total offensive yards in the second half. Green also recorded a sack against Pitt to give him seven and a half sacks on the season. The Bearcats, as a unit, had four sacks during the game.
Leading the way was senior defensive lineman Zach Howard. Howard had two sacks against the Gorillas, giving him the No. 5 spot on the all-time career sacks list for Northwest with 23 career sacks. No. 4 Ryan Waters played from 2003-06 and recorded 24 career sacks as a Bearcat.
On the offensive side for Northwest, the first half brought about 88 total offensive yards. Like the defense, the offense improved from that mark in the second half, finishing with 359 total yards.
One of the major contributors to this jump was senior running back Jamar Moya. He recorded 83 all-purpose yards and one rushing touchdown against the Gorillas — the Bearcats’ first touchdown of the game with 4:51 left in the third quarter.
Moya was sidelined for the 16-3 win over Missouri Western Oct. 1 due to an unspecified injury. However, he didn’t want any of the focus to be on him for his play after missing a week. He said there’s a mentality for everybody on the team.
“No matter who it is — whoever goes down — next man up,” Moya said. “Make a play.”
Northwest fell to 4-2 with the loss, while Pitt kept an unblemished record at 6-0. The Gorillas also maintain the No. 1 spot in the MIAA.
The Bearcats are past the midway point of the season, with six games behind them and five games still to be played. Northwest will have home field advantage for the next two games against Washburn Oct. 15 and Northeastern State Oct. 22. While Green may not be too focused on all of the next five games just yet, he said the team needs to be ready to work when it comes time to practice.
“Well, we’re willing to fight,” Moya said about his team. “The message is, ‘Come in Monday, go to work, execute and go 1-0 next week.’ That’s really it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.