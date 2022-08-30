Maryville boys’ soccer has practiced all preseason and offseason to get prepared for its first game of the regular season.
Months of work was put in by the Spoofhounds to get ready to step back onto the pitch for the first time since their third-place finish in the 2021 Class 1 State Tournament. The team packed the bus and set off for Barstow High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
When they arrived, the Spoofhounds prepared themselves for the kick off to their new season. Except, their opponent, Northeast (Kansas City) High School, didn’t.
After nearly an hour and 45 minutes on a bus, Maryville was at Barstow without an opponent and without a game.
Coach Jesus Gonzalez said he felt bad for his players not being able to start the season.
“They were excited because it was going to be our first game, but, sadly, the other team didn’t show up,” Gonzalez said. “I mean, it gave us a couple more hours to prepare and be ready for our next game.”
Despite being able to advance in the Barstow Invitational Tournament without having to play yet, the players were forced to wait longer for their season to begin.
For junior midfielder Kason Teale, he said he would have rather played the game, even with an easy advance.“We were all really looking forward to the first game,” Teale said.
Like Gonzalez, Teale said the extra time was helpful because he and his teammates were able to warm up like it was a game and get in that mindset.That additional preparation could be a deciding factor for Maryville’s next game in the tournament and official start to the 2022 season.
The Barstow Invitational is familiar territory for Maryville. In 2021, the Spoofhounds came out of the tournament with a win against Barstow and a tie against Sacred Heart.
Gonzalez said his team is prepared for any team the tournament will pin it up against. The players worked hard for two months, continued their hard work through the heat and preseason, and all the effort will be put to use for the entire season, not just the first game or tournament.
Teale said the early season practices have been perfect. “It’s a lot of bonding for the team, especially with all the conditioning we do together,” Teale said.
“I feel confident about our team,” Gonzalez said. “We’re gonna be ready. The field at Barstow is going to be small, so it’s gonna be a little messy keeping possession with the players so close to each other. We’ll just see what we can do.”
Teamwork has been one of Gonzalez’s goals. In his third year at the helm for the Spoofhounds, he said the trust is there between himself and his players.
Teale said the chemistry on the team is one of its biggest strengths.
“We spend a lot of time with each other, on and off the field,” Teale said. “We joke around with each other a lot, but when we need to get down to business, everyone’s ready.”
The Spoofhounds’ second round of the Barstow Invitational will not be finished in time for publication.
