Northwest softball split the MIAA doubleheader against Emporia State on March 31 at Bearcat Softball Field. With the win in the second game against the Hornets, the Bearcats are up to 19 wins on the season, the program has not had a 20-win season since 2018.
Northwest notched an 11-1 win in five innings against Emporia via run-rule in game No. 2. Coach Naomi Tellez said the focus heading into game two was to shake off the 5-2 loss in the first game of the doubleheader.
“We can’t just put up two runs and be OK,” Tellez said about the first game. “They had to come out swinging because we haven’t scored a lot of runs in a really long time, so we had to come out swinging and really put a number up there.”
After Northwest held a 2-1 lead through three innings, Emporia (19-13, 3-5 MIAA) exploded for a four-run sixth inning to go up and win 5-2 in the first game of the doubleheader. The Bearcat outfielders — freshman Omara Love, sophomore Lillie Filger and junior Avery Anderson — led the way for Northwest, each going 2-for-4 from the plate. Love finished with an RBI, and junior infielder Abby Nolte also went 2-for-4 from the plate with an RBI.
Junior infielder Lela Bryant said the turnaround from one game to the next was a complete change in energy for the ’Cats.
“Come out early and come out swinging,” Bryant said after game two. “Just get on them early and keep staying strong and show them who we really are.”
Northwest (19-15, 4-6 MIAA) collected the 11-1 win in the second game, after the Bearcats’ own four-run inning in the bottom of the first inning. They weren’t finished there, though, as they also had a five-run inning in the bottom of the fourth.
Senior infielder Olivia Daugherty led the way for the Bearcats, going 3-for-3 from the plate along with two RBIs. Filger was 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored in the second matchup. Bryant, combined through both games, went 2-for-5 from the batter’s box along with an RBI.
“Our pitchers can just go throw freely, you know,” Tellez said. “The more we score, the more loose they are, and they’re not living and dying with each pitch. Those runs were big for us, and, also from a confidence standpoint, knowing that we’re still capable of putting up big numbers.”
After Northwest split the doubleheader against Emporia, the Bearcats set their sights to another conference doubleheader — against No. 15 Washburn at noon and 2 p.m. April 1 at Bearcat Softball Field.
Washburn (27-5, 6-2 MIAA) sits at No. 3 in the MIAA standings. Tellez said the Bearcats are ready for the challenge.
“We have to come with the energy,” Tellez said. “We have to go win every inning against them. Obviously, they’re a very good team with really good pitching. We’re just going to have to limit some damage and take opportunities when we can.”
