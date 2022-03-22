The Northwest track and field team didn’t miss a step last weekend as it kicked off its outdoor season at the Emporia State Spring Invite March 19 in Emporia, Kansas.
Two Bearcats nabbed NCAA provisional markings, and three others placed in the top three of their respective events, as a limited team traveled and competed at a meet that doesn’t usually happen.
“It’s never been on the schedule, and we always want it to be,” coach Brandon Masters said. “We normally get poor weather at Emporia this time of year, but — wow — what a perfect day.”
Masters said the biggest reason for bringing the limited squad is because of the weather. The second reason, Masters said, is because he wants to give many players the chance to rest, especially those who just ran at the conference championships and the national championships.
The third reason, Masters said, separates track and field from any other sport.
“That’s the difference between our sport and other sports is that we don’t have a win/loss record,” Masters said. “We need to be great one time a year indoor … and one time a year outdoor at conference championships, and then nationals, so it’s a little bit different scenario.”
Masters said the athletes are used to a heavy segment of training and that most of them don’t feel ready for such an early meet.
Junior Caroline Cunningham captured first place and ran an NCAA provisional-qualifying time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10 minutes, 57 seconds and 69 milliseconds.
“This last weekend was kind of just a rust-buster, especially for the steeplechase,” Cunningham said. “It’s way different from anything I do indoors, so we just wanted to get a feel for that race again. I was really excited to walk away with a (personal record).”
Last year was Cunningham’s first year participating in this event, and she said it took her the whole year to learn and understand it.
This year, she added, is different, and she’s ready to do the best she can in the steeplechase.
“It’s a balance of being proud of yourself and demanding more of yourself, so I’m kind of in that position going forward,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham also placed second in the 5,000, posting a time of 17:52.92, while junior Amber Owens placed first in the 5,000 with a time of 17:49.16.
Junior Dakota Schmidt started his 2022 track and field season with an NCAA provisional-qualifying throw of 63.57 meters in javelin, earning first place in the competition. This is the second consecutive season he has met the provisional marks in javelin.
“It was good,” Schmidt said. “The first throw was rusty, but then we just built off of that.… So, it was just nice to get out there and compete — especially with the whole throw quad being able to compete. That was really exciting getting to see everybody kind of shake off the rust.”
Schmidt said the indoor season flew by because of the high number of home track meets and the ability to cheer on and encourage his teammates, but he said he’s ready to compete and accomplish goals.
“We want to make sure we’re a vital component to this team and can help score points at conference,” Schmidt said. “I (want to) just keep improving each and every week… I just know I have to keep working hard or it’s not going to come.”
Looking forward, Masters said they will be bringing the full team to the Emporia Relays March 24-26 in Emporia, Kansas. He said there’s a new energy with the team now that the weather’s changing and the outdoor season is starting.
“Remember that most kids never do indoor track and field — it’s a collegiate thing more than anything,” Masters said. “So a lot of our younger athletes are really excited… there’s a lot of excitement right now for our team.”
“I think the kids are ready for outdoor track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.