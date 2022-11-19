Maryville football got bested by Pleasant Hill 43-28 Nov. 19 in the Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals. This is the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have lost in the quarterfinals in the ’Hound Pound.
This loss marks just the fourth playoff loss at home for the Spoofhounds since 2012. The ’Hounds went into halftime with a 22-21 lead. A lead that evaporated as Maryville scored just 6 more points the rest of the game.
Senior fullback Cooper Loe said everyone stuck together and didn’t give up, even when things looked bleak.
“Proud of all our guys — obviously didn’t come out the way we wanted it to,” Loe said. “Even when we were down, nobody gave up. we didn’t just let them run the field.”
Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin started the game with a 60-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Delton Davis, which gave the Spoofhounds a 7-0 lead with just 57 seconds off the clock in the first quarter.
Pleasant Hill wasted no time matching the Spoofhounds’ big play with a 64-yard touchdown pass of its own. Maryville ran the ball down the field and eventually scored with a quarterback sneak by Quinlin to go up 14-7 with 7:32 left in the first quarter.
The Roosters intercepted Quinlin with 3:32 left in the first quarter. The Roosters capitalized with junior running back Brayden Bush scoring his first touchdown of the game. This was the first of four interceptions by Quinlin in the game. They added a 2-point conversion to put themselves up 15-14 with 1:11 left in the first quarter.
Senior running back Drew Burns joined in on the scoring frenzy and took the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with 5:03 left in the first half.
In an attempt to make it a 7-point game before halftime, senior running back Caden Stoecklein, instead of running it in like he generally does, threw it to junior wide receiver Delton Davis, who made a diving, finger-tip catch to keep the ball from hitting the ground for a 2-point conversion. The successful conversion made the score 22-15 in favor of the Spoofhounds with 5:03 left in the first half.
Bush added his second touchdown of the game with a rush but the extra-point attempt was no good. Maryville kept a slim, 22-21 lead heading into the locker rooms after Quinlin threw his second pick of the game with 18 seconds left in the half.
To start the second half, the squads seemed deadlocked, as both teams started the half by punting the ball on their first drives. Bush ended the drought and took the game over with his third rushing touchdown of the game with 7:38 left in the third, which he followed up with intercepting Quinlin and taking it in for 6 with 4:13 left in the game. Those two scores put the Spoofhounds down 35-22.
Loe rumbled into the end zone with 8:44 left in the game, but the extra-point attempt was no good making it a 7-point game at 35-28. The Spoofhounds seemingly got some of their ’Hound Pound magic, as they recovered an onside kick. It ended up being all for nothing though, as their drive stalled out with 5:03 to go.
Despite the season-ending loss, coach Matt Webb said he is pleased with the effort, especially from the upperclassmen.
“I’m very proud of our eight seniors,” Webb said.
Bush scored the last points of the game with a rushing touchdown, as he spun and fought his way into the end zone with 8:44 left in the game. The Spoofhounds were driving into the red zone for a chance to bring the game back within reach but fumbled the ball with just 2:54 left in the game.
Maryville got the ball one last time, but Quinlin was intercepted for the fourth time of the game with 1:01 left. The Roosters used up the rest of the clock and won 43-28.
The ’Hounds end their season 8-4 and as district champions for the third consecutive season. Maryville said goodbye to eight seniors who played in their final game as a Spoofhound.
Webb said the effort was there, but the Spoofhounds just ended on the wrong side of a heartbreaking game.
“Very proud of our effort — we just didn’t do the things to win the football game and they did,” Webb said about Maryville losing to Pleasant Hill. The seniors made a lot of plays — I am very proud of every one of our seniors and what they meant to this program.”
