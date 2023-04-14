It wasn’t New Year’s, and it wasn’t the Fourth of July, yet fireworks covered the Maryville night sky in celebration. As coaches and players fixed their gaze to the east side of the Maryville High School baseball field, the light show brought a conclusion to the Spoofhounds’ 8-4 win over Lafayette St. Joseph April 14.
This is what coach Hans Plackemeier wanted. He, like the rest of Maryville, was looking for the win, but it was more than that. He wanted his players to be celebrated for the team’s 11-2 start to the season, and he wanted the community there to give support to his players in their first night game on their field. The fourth-year coach got exactly that.
“It was awesome to see all the people out,” Plackemeier said in the aftermath of the Friday night’s festivities. “They really came out and showed their support for our guys. And, they deserve it.”
Junior infielder Cooper Gastler bulldozed his way through Fighting Irish senior catcher Matt Stubbs, and the Spoofhounds went up 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning.
As the dust cleared and Gastler brushed himself off, he was met with an explosion of cheers. While some came right from the dugout he returned to, others came right from the Maryville faithful — who were met with contrasting sounds of disagreement from the Lafayette side of the park.
“Oh, it was amazing,” Gastler said with a cheek-to-cheek smile. “The atmosphere of this game was insane. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing. Everyone met me at the edge of the dugout, and everyone was just getting hype. It was so fun.”
As the sun crept behind the horizon, Maryville and Lafayette’s fanhood remained awake. Nearly every play was met with cheers and subsequently matched with disagreement
Gastler’s run put Maryville on its way to its fourth-straight win, but the “hype” throughout the game was not the Spoofhounds’ alone.
To lead off the top of the sixth inning, Lafayette junior infielder Carter Bruce smacked the ball into right field to kickstart five consecutive hits by Fighting Irish batters to start the inning — eventually driving three runs to make it 4-3 in favor of Lafayette.
Players from the Spoofhounds’ dugout looked on as the Fighting Irish jumped around with smiles on their faces. With potentially just three half-innings left to go, Lafayette was set to avenge a 12-3 loss to Maryville March 30. However, it wasn’t meant to be for the visitors.
As the Spoofhounds prepared to flip the script in the bottom of the inning, junior infielder Don Allen, with two hits and one RBI for the game, said there was still plenty of excitement.
“The tensions were so high,” Allen said. “Every little thing that happened felt like, ‘live or die,’ at that point. Luckily, we made it happen.”
“We were just trying to stay calm and we were all being positive,” Gastler said. “Saying, you know, ‘We know we're going to come back. We're a team that's going to win this game,’ and we did and we executed very well.”
While Gastler’s comment may have come from the comfort from having already secured the win, the junior infielder was right. Despite the three-run effort from Lafayette in the top of the sixth, it wasn’t enough to hold off the five-score result in the bottom of the inning for Maryville.
In his fourth at-bat, Allen bunted the ball in front of home plate, made it to first and drove in sophomore outfielder Peyton McCollum to tie the contest at four runs a piece.
Just as Bruce’s single seemingly gave the Fighting Irish a boost, as did Allen’s single for the Spoofhounds. Three of the next four sequences resulted in a score by Maryville, and the home team went up 8-4 heading into the seventh — and final — inning.
Three outs later, the Spoofhounds held onto their four-run lead for their first second-straight win over the Fighting Irish since 2017.
The fireworks served as the exclamation mark on the team’s fourth Midland Empire Conference win of the season, but the colors in the sky didn’t just signify the end of the game. They also officially made the Pony Express Tournament April 17-22 next on Maryville’s slate.
Before the Spoofhounds head to St. Joseph, though, Gastler said he wants to enjoy the win under the Friday night lights with the people he’s known almost his entire career.
“It’s so fun,” Gastler said. “I mean, we’re a great group of guys. We have been playing together since my freshman year, we’ve went through football together — most of us —- we’re all very close and we spent all of the offseason just hanging out and hitting.”
