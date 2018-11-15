Northwest women’s sports announced a number of new signings Nov. 14-15, preparing for the 2019 fall, winter and spring seasons.
Women’s basketball announced the signing of two recruits Nov. 14. The Bearcats will add forward Jayna Green from Omaha, Nebraska, and Paityn Rau from Waukee, Iowa. Each player will help Northwest in gaining a size advantage over opponents with Green coming in at 6-foot-1-inches and Rau being 6-foot-2-inches.
“We are excited to welcome Jayna and Paityn to our Bearcat basketball family,” first-year coach Austin Meyer said via a Northwest Athletics press release. “Both are high character individuals that play for terrific high school coaches and programs.”
Rau averaged 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for Waukee High School while shooting 57.7 percent from the field in her first three seasons. Rau is a three-time all-academic award recipient and a member of the National Honor Society.
Green averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 boards and 2.5 assists in her junior season at Millard North High School. The power forward ranks in the top-10 in Millard North history in rebounds, assists and blocks. Green is an honor roll student and plans to major in pre-med/biology at Northwest.
Northwest softball announced two signees for its 2019 recruiting class Nov. 15. The Bearcats will welcome pitcher Breck Dickey and infielder Abby Nolte.
Dickey, from Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas, went 10-0 for the Tigers, pitching to the tune of a 1.75 ERA and racking up 100 batters on the season. The pitcher earned all-state honors at Blue Valley.
Nolte was a finalist for Iowa Player of the Year award in her junior year at Hoover High School in Des Moines. The infielder hit .592 and got on base at a .657 clip as a junior and earned all-state honors in 2018. Nolte played on the varsity squad at Hoover as an eighth grader.
"We are excited with the addition of Breck and Abigail to our program," Northwest softball coach Ryan Anderson said through a Northwest Athletics press release. "We expect both of them to come in and help our team immediately. They each have had great success in high school and summer ball. We look forward to their contributions to Bearcat softball."
Northwest soccer had the largest recruiting class among the group, announcing the signing of eight players Nov. 15. In his first full offseason at the helm, coach Marc Gordon is giving Northwest’s roster a facelift.
Northwest soccer’s recruiting area was wide-ranging, signing players from Council Bluffs to Belgium, and from Kansas to California.
Northwest signed midfielder Teagan Blackburn from St. Albert’s Catholic High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Other midfielders signed by Northwest include Kaitlyn Case of Smithville, Missouri; Merel Marting of Riemst, Belgium; and Grayson Seevers from Topeka, Kansas.
Gordon and company also signed a pair of forwards in Kaylie Rock of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Atiana Stratman of Paso Robles, California.
Additionally, the Bearcats recruited two players from Shawnee, Kansas in striker Caroline Sanders from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and goalkeeper Grace Goetsch of Mill Valley High School.
"The 2019 class will bring a very competitive piece to the team," Gordon said via a Northwest press release. "I believe we have addressed our needs in all three lines of play and look forward to these players’ immediate impact to the program. They will bring more competition to our training and strong match preparation."
Northwest volleyball announced the signing of four players via its Twitter account Nov. 14, though Northwest athletics has yet to issue a press release for the volleyball signees.
All four of the announced signees hail from Nebraska. The program added Emmy Grant of Millard North High School, Jaden Ferguson from Lincoln Southeast High School, Alyssa Rezac from Bishop Neumann High School and Sydney McDermott of Skutt Catholic High School.
Northwest volleyball and soccer combined to win zero postseason games this fall, with soccer failing to reach the MIAA tournament. Northwest basketball’s first campaign under Meyer tipped off Nov. 9 with a loss to Wayne State College (Nebraska). Northwest softball will begin its season in February.
For Northwest women’s sports, the 2019 recruiting class will bring fresh faces and new energy to each program.
