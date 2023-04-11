Maryville boys tennis is seemingly on cruise control going into its next matches against Clarinda (Iowa) April 13 and Trenton April 17.
Maryville has won five out of six matches this season so far, and by coach Nicole McGinness’ standards, it is not going to continue to come easy for the Spoofhounds.
“As the season progresses, we begin to have tougher matchups,” McGinness said. “This will get the team ready for the big tournaments and, ultimately, the big postseason as well.”
Over the past six seasons, Maryville has averaged 6 points per match, while allowing a mere 2 points per contest.
The Spoofhounds have won three consecutive road matches since losing to Midland Empire Conference rival Savannah in the season opener. Maryville has a match against St. Pius X April 12 in Kansas City, Missouri, and contests in Clarinda, Iowa, and Trenton, Missouri, looming on its six-match road trip.
Trenton is a familiar face to Maryvilles’ schedule, but Clarinda is a new foe the Spoofhounds have not seen before. McGinness said Clarinda is very unfamiliar to them, but she knows the team has talent.
“They do have some very talented players so we do need to prepare just as if it was a conference foe,” McGinness said.
For sophomore George Groumoutis, he said he thinks the matches against Trenton and Clarinda are good opportunities to play against bigger programs that have a lot of high-end competition and make an impression.
“For me, personally, my goal is to go out there on the court and give a good impression and play well,” Groumoutis said. “I haven't had much experience with those two teams, but I feel like I can go out there and give them a challenge.”
Maryville has averaged one loss on the road since 2017, except for an undefeated road record in 2018 when the Spoofhounds won the district championship.
For McGinness, each match is a learning experience and a way to make adjustments before postseason play, and she said working hard in match play is the key to success.
“Each time (the athletes) compete in a match, they are giving it their all,” McGinness said. “They are working super hard to prepare for districts. Every situation is one they may see at the district, sectional and state levels.”
The Spoofhounds are 2-0 at home this season with wins over Cameron March 28 and Benton March 29. Maryville has had only three home losses since 2019. The next home match is against Chillicothe April 20, who they have had a seven-game win streak since 2016.
For Maryville, the first tournament is on the horizon — the Cameron Tournament April 19. Groumoutis said he looks forward to matching up with programs that have been to the state tournament.
“It will be fun to see these bigger programs,” Groumoutis said. “It is great to be able to play against them and see how we stack up. I think that if we come into the tournament and give it our all, then we will be ready for anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.