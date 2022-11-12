Northwest soccer came up short in the cold against Minnesota State-Mankato in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Nov. 11. After being tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and both overtimes, the Bearcats lost 3-1 in penalty kicks.
On the west side of Lake Bemidji, in Bemidji, Minnesota, sat Chet Anderson Stadium surrounded by snow where the Bearcats took on the Mavericks.
The frozen tundra of Minnesota didn’t seem to bother Northwest in the first half. The temperatures hovered around 26 degrees with a forecasted chance of more snow later in the match.
“The way the stadium was set up made it quite breezy in the midfield,” Coach Marc Gordon said. “It was a tale of two halves.”
Toward the end of the first half with 9:58 to go, junior defender Caroline Sanders' shot attempt ricocheted off the bottom right of the goal post and into the net to give the Bearcats a 1-0 lead. The goal was Sanders’ first of the season and the first ever by a Bearcat in an NCAA Tournament match.
“I was really shocked that it went in,” Sanders said. “I didn’t know that it was the first goal in an NCAA Tournament game scored by a Bearcat until my mom texted me after the game.”
Coming out of halftime, the snow and wind picked up pace and so did the Mavericks. With 26 minutes left in the second half, Mankato senior midfielder Nadia Lowery snuck a shot attempt past Northwest redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis and tied the game 1-1.
After only having three shots in the first half, the Mavericks turned it around on both sides, finishing the second half with 25 shots and holding the Bearcats to only four.
The match went into overtime to decide a winner and both teams fought through the cold elements during the added time. After playing both 10-minute overtime periods, the game remained tied and forced the game to go into penalty kicks.
Minnesota State started the shootout with senior forward Tia Martin making the first attempt. Following a miss by Bearcat sophomore forward Sophie Cissell, and another make for the Mavericks, Sanders came up and gave Northwest some hope with its first goal of the shootout.
One final goal by the Mavericks and a miss by the Bearcats put the game away and Mankato won in penalty kicks 3-1. The Mavericks advanced to the next round of the NCAA Tournament to play Bemidji State Nov. 13.
“Still trying to process some of it,'' Gordon said. “It’s a learning experience. This time of year is the time you need to prepare for moments like that.”
After the game, Gordon addressed the seniors' leadership and work they put in playing as a Bearcat in helping the team get to where they are now.
“This was the group that helped transform us into a competitive MIAA team,” Gordon said. “We hope that the take away from the whole season will help us grow and get a chance to get that first result in the tournament next year.”
The Bearcats will now head into the offseason after finishing with back-to-back tournament appearances for the first time in program history and will start the preparation for the 2023 season.
