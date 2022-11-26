ALLENDALE, Mich. — The two ends of Lubbers Stadium told two different stories. One told a story of celebration and excitement, while the other told a tale filled with disappointment and sorrow.
It was there, in the stadium, where one football team got to continue its story, but the other teams’ journey came to an end. Northwest football’s story for the 2022 season is over. There are no more pages to fill after a 13-8 loss to No. 1 Grand Valley State Nov. 26 in the second round of the Division II playoffs marked the conclusion of the Bearcats’ campaign.
Coach Rich Wright met with his players at the north end of Lubbers Stadium. He made sure to turn and look at all the players kneeled down in front of him. However, some eyes were too filled with tears to match his gaze.
“It was a great football game by two really good teams,” Wright said. “I’ve been blessed being at Northwest Missouri for 19 seasons, and I’ve been at a lot of these games. Some we’ve won, and some we’ve lost, and just two good football teams went at it.”
As he looked at the crowd around him on Grand Valley’s field, Wright spoke words of encouragement to his team despite the loss. He said there were mistakes made, but he’s proud of the effort against the No. 1 team in Division II.
Perhaps no one’s eyes were more filled with tears than the 12 seniors whose careers just came to an end nearly 630 miles away from Maryville on the turf of Lubbers Stadium.
“I think that’s one of the toughest things,” Wright said with his own tears beginning to form, moments after his speech to the players. “I think sometimes kids make the mistake of defining their legacy on whether or not they’re playing in the national championship game. To me, with this group, it was about the journey. … I’m disappointed in the outcome today, but I’m in no way disappointed with the journey because they did a remarkable job of leading and showing this younger generation exactly what it takes to have those opportunities moving forward.”
There were five seniors on defense and seven on offense. Sophomore linebacker Andrew Dumas has been able to play and practice alongside all of them in his three years as a Bearcat.
Specifically, Dumas said senior linebacker Sam Phillips helped him grow into the player he is now, and he said he learned a lot from being around Phillips.
“I wouldn’t wanna do it with anyone else,” Dumas said. “I mean, Sam Phillips, from the moment I came into the program, he took me under his wing. I remember like it was yesterday — first day of fall camp — he said, ‘I like you,’ and he stuck with me from then on out.”
Dumas said Phillips always had a great mindset, and will continue to learn from him even after he leaves just from watching film and remembering his style of play. He said all of the seniors were great players and teammates, and he’s glad he got to experience the time with them.
It was a slow start for the Bearcats, as they didn’t pick up a first down until just over 14:30 to go in the second quarter. Northwest had five drives up that point but totaled 21 yards on those five drives combined, even with starting at the Lakers’ 39-yard line for one of them.
When junior quarterback Mike Hohensee came into the game with 14:42 on the clock in the second quarter, the Northwest offense was able to find a groove, picking up a first down in all but two of its drives after that.
Wright said the reason Hohensee didn’t go the entire first quarter, except to punt, was because of the flu, which also kept him out of practice for most of the week.
“All week, I was down pretty bad,” Hohensee said. “So, I just had to watch film from home and just be ready for when I had to go to the game.”
Even when the junior was in the game, the team missed out on some key opportunities. The Bearcats were 2-for-5 in the red zone against the Lakers. Two of their trips inside the 20-yard line ended in a turnover.
“We started moving the ball down the field — we just got to finish when we get in the red zone — is really what it comes down to,” Hohensee said.
Wright said he was impressed with the way Hohensee was able to manufacture big plays, but touchdowns are necessary to beat a team like Grand Valley.
“When you play a quality opponent like that, the margin for error is very small,” Wright said.
Northwest was able to go in front of Grand Valley in the later stages of the game when sophomore kicker Cole Lammel booted in a 25-yard field goal. The Bearcats were up 8-7 and in dire need of a stop from their defense with 3:49 to go in the game.
It didn’t go that way, though. On the following drive, the Lakers traveled 72 yards in five plays, which was capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run from junior running back Tariq Reid. With 1:55 left to play, Grand Valley went up 13-8 — a lead the team kept for the rest of the contest.
The play that set the Lakers up to take the lead was a 52-yard bomb from junior quarterback Cade Peterson to sophomore wide receiver Jahdae Walker. Two plays later, Reid ran in the go-ahead touchdown.
“We came up on the short end of the stick,” Wright said. “Kudos to (the Lakers), they executed down the stretch, and they needed to hit us with the big explosive over the top and that was the difference. There were a lot of momentum shifts in the game. I felt like we were in it. Felt like, if we got to the fourth quarter, we were going to have an opportunity and just ended up coming up short.”
The Bearcats’ season comes to a close after the game with the most rushing yards their defense has given up all season. Going into the second round of the playoffs, Northwest boasted the No. 1 rush defense, giving up 52.8 yards per contest. However, Grand Valley ran for 200 rushing yards during the playoff win.
The final record for the Bearcats is 10-3, and Northwest now looks to the offseason and preparation for the 2023 season, while Grand Valley advances to the Super Region Three title game against Ferris State Dec. 3.
Lakers’ coach Matt Mitchell said he was impressed with the Bearcats’ season and how they played against his team. Wright said he will cherish the work ethic the departing seniors displayed all year.
“They just kept getting better, and we knew this was gonna be a tough test for us,” Mitchell said.
“What those guys did for throughout this football season — what we had to battle back from — the fact they were able to get us into the national playoffs, create an opportunity for us to play in this game today and play at the level in which they played, I can’t be disappointed,” Wright said. “I’ll be forever appreciative.”
