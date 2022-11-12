EMPORIA, Kan. — Through 10 games and 72 days since the first game of the season, Northwest football’s season, including the potential extension of the season, came down to the 11th and final game of the regular season.
After 58 minutes and 48 seconds of play, the regular season finale between Northwest and Emporia State was hanging in the balance of a third down play from the Hornets. An offensive holding call the play before backed them up to the Bearcats’ 17-yard line. Momentum was seemingly on Emporia’s side after scoring a touchdown roughly six minutes before to make it 27-21 in favor of the ’Cats. Northwest coach Rich Wright said every sport has momentum, it’s just about how it’s handled.
“It’s a matter of trying to flip it back,” Wright said. “This is what we trained 365 days for. This is why (strength and conditioning coach) Joe Quinlin beats the you-know-what out of these kids in the offseason. It’s to create situations when stuff gets hard, that you’re gonna try and find a way to persevere.”
While the Hornets may have had momentum before their third down play, it shifted by the end of it.
Emporia junior quarterback Braden Gleason, who was 26-for-44 for 198 passing yards on the day, dropped back in the pocket then rolled to the westernmost sideline. The left-handed quarterback stopped to throw to senior wide receiver Cole Schumacher, but the ball did not make it to Schumacher’s hands.
The throw sailed over the wideout and instead, smacked into the hands of Northwest junior cornerback Cahleel Smith. The ball ricocheted off Smith’s hands, who kept focus on it and twisted his body to catch the ball in the end zone — touchback. Northwest’s ball with just 48 seconds left in regulation.
“I don’t even know what to say right now, I’m so stunned by that pick,” Smith said moments after the game.
Northwest (9-2) assembled into the victory formation and kneeled down twice to run out of the rest of the 48 seconds. The game and the regular season was over. The Bearcats hung on for the 27-21 win over the Hornets (8-3) Nov. 12.
“It’s a very good football team,” Wright said of the Hornets. “I felt like we played extremely well in the first half, especially defensively.”
The first half ended with Northwest in front 20-7 and in firm control of the regular season’s conclusion. The Bearcats scored three first-half touchdowns — the most since Oct. 15 against Washburn.
The third touchdown of the first half came in an unorthodox manner. Faced with a fourth-and-11 from the Hornets’ 30-yard line, Northwest lined up in a formation with four players on the east side of the field, including sophomore kicker Cole Lammel, one player on the west side, three players at the ball and three players in the backfield.
Junior quarterback Mike Hohensee took the snap as if to throw it himself, but instead tossed the ball behind him to sophomore running back Jadon Brady. Instead of running with it like Brady usually would, he threw the ball to senior linebacker Sam Phillips for a 20-yard gain.
Two plays later, the Bearcats scored on a 10-yard pass from Hohensee to junior tight end Ryan Dewhirst in the corner of the end zone to make it 20-7 with 4:13 to go in the first half.
“Well, we’ve had it in for a couple weeks, we’ve practiced and when it was time, it was time,” Phillips said. “Shoutout to JB — Jadon Brady — with a dime pass.”
The win marks Northwest’s 28 straight against Emporia. The Bearcats now have a 36-2 all-time record over the Hornets and are 9-0 when both teams are ranked in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll. Northwest came into the game at No. 10 and Emporia was No. 22.
The Hornets came into the game with the No. 1 scoring offense in the MIAA with 33.5 points per game. Emporia was also No. 1 in the conference in offensive yards per contest with 454.8. Northwest held Emporia to its second-lowest point total in a game and its lowest offensive yards total with 273.
Even with being outscored 14-7 in the second half, Wright said he was proud of the whole team’s effort.
“We knew they’d have some answers,” Wright said. “Sooner or later, they’re gonna find things to exploit. I was just really proud of our kids’ effort, especially down the stretch. We ended up with several possessions on a short porch, and we found a way to keep them out of the end zone.”
Northwest was No. 10 in the most recent Super Region Three rankings, and only the top-seven teams earn a spot in the Division II playoffs. Even as winners of five straight to end the regular season, the Bearcats may still need some help from other teams around the region in order to secure their 18th consecutive NCAA playoff appearance. Before Nov. 12, of the nine teams in front of Northwest in the rankings, only two others also had two losses, and the rest had either one or zero losses. Three of the teams in front of Northwest lost Nov. 12, including Emporia.
The team will find out during the NCAA Selection Show at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13 if it was enough to get into the playoffs. Phillips said he won’t think about it too much, and he’s just going to relish the time he’s had with his team.
“Right now, it’s just enjoying the win with the brothers,” Phillips said. “Whether we get in or not, give glory to God, it was awesome. He brought us here and just enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.