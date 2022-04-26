Maryville girls soccer senior midfielder Cleo Johnson watched as the ball bounced on the grass beside her. She fixed her gaze at the only thing that could stop her from giving the Spoofhounds their first goal of the contest: St. Pius X girls soccer senior goalkeeper Holly Modlin.
The ball dropped to Johnson’s feet, and she launched it toward the Warriors’ goal. Modlin’s dive for the ball came up short, and the ball rolled in the goal.
“I was so relieved,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to keep going and get another, so I grabbed that ball and ran back. The intensity had to keep going, and just — oh, my God — I can’t even speak.”
Johnson was able to score the Spoofhounds’ first goal of the match against their MEC foe with 29 minutes left, but it was ultimately their only goal of the contest.
Despite the momentum gained from Johnson’s score, the Spoofhounds fell to the Warriors 3-1 Tuesday evening.
Maryville coach Chase Tolson said it will go in the record books as a loss, but it really just feels like a preview for the postseason.
“We’re planning on seeing them again, for sure,” Tolson said.
What Tolson and company saw this time around was a defensive battle from start to finish.
For roughly the first 30 minutes of the game, both squads were locked in a 0-0 stalemate. Neither team was able to stay on the opponent’s side of the field for very long, let alone muster up shots on the goal.
Maryville senior defender Lauren Cullin said it’s challenging, physically and mentally, to go back and forth for a long period of time.
“It’s more mentally challenging than anything,” Cullin said. “What just keeps going through my head is, ‘You better get your butt back,’ and it’s constantly thinking, ‘All right, I can’t see (the opponents) and my goalkeeper is in front of me. What are my options?’”
Cullin said in a fast-paced game where players constantly have to turn back around to chase the ball, there is not enough time to really think about what to do.
The tie eventually came to an end in the 30th minute, as Pius junior forward Bri Witthar scored the first and only goal of the half.
“It was just a really nice finish from one of their strikers,” Tolson said.
The second half’s beginning was almost a polar opposite to the entirety of the first half. After one goal in the first 40 minutes of play, the Warriors netted their second goal in the first two minutes of the second half.
Maryville broke down after a booming kick dropped the ball behind the Spoofhounds’ defenders, which caused a foul and a subsequent free kick for Pius.
“I think them getting that close to the goal in the second half caused a lot of panic,” Cullin said. “It probably wasn’t that smart of a goal, but coming off of it was just a real pretty shot.”
The ’Hounds were able to respond roughly nine minutes after with Johnson’s goal.
Just as it looked like the two teams were going to explode offensively, the two got stuck again in a defensive battle.
“I’m really happy with how we defended against a strong, fast and athletic team like them,” Tolson said.
The final 29 minutes came and went with no goal by either team until Pius scored once more with zeroes on the clock.
Maryville’s loss marks the ninth consecutive loss to Pius. But with a chance to see the Warriors again in the Class 2 District 8 Tournament, Johnson said this game was a test, and she’s confident should Maryville get a chance to exact revenge.
“I just think we weren’t expecting them to play as they did, but now we know what will happen,” Johnson said. “I think we can so beat them. I think we can easily beat them.”
