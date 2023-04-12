Maryville track and field is nearly halfway through the regular season with a multitude of accomplishments.
Maryville is at a point in the season where it is competing in bigger track meets with tougher competition, and coach Rodney Bade said he has high expectations coming into the Winnetonka meet April 13 in Kansas City, Missouri — one of the biggest meets of the season with 16 schools competing.
“It is a really cool and big meet,” Bade said. “It is a meet where the kids will have to step up in a big way against very high competition that some of them haven’t seen before. So, it will be an enormous atmosphere to be in for sure.”
For junior Ella Schulte, competition is a good environment to be in, and she said she is looking to measure up to some of the bigger schools in the Kansas City, Missouri area and also in the local areas.
“A lot of the meets that we go to have a lot of top-tier competition,” Schulte said. “Just being able to stack up against big-time programs is an honor and a challenge at the same time.”
As the boys’ squad has claimed two straight team titles at the Smithville Invitational March 31 and the Joe Shy Relays April 6, Maryville is looking to capitalize on an already successful campaign.
Leading the charge for the Spoofhounds in Joe Shy Relays April 6 in Chillicothe, Missouri, was sophomore Bradley Deering, who secured first place in the 1600-meter run and second place in the 3200-meter run.
Senior Keaton Stone took first in long jump and triple jump, freshman Sadler Viau took second in triple jump, sophomore Carson Sterling took second in the discus throw, junior Wyatt Garner took third in the 100-meter dash, and senior Caden Stoecklein took third in the javelin throw.
Three Maryville athletes will be participating in the 100th annual Kansas University Relays April 13-15 in Lawrence, Kansas. Stone qualified in the triple jump, senior Jesus Flores-Hernandez qualified in the high jump and the 400-meter dash and Schulte qualified for 100-meter hurdles.
Bade said he believes there is always something to improve on, even with success going in the Spoofhounds’ favor. He said the teams may have a slip up or two, but both squads look promising with four meets until the Midland Empire Conference Championship May 2 and six meets until the Class 3 District 8 Tournament May 13.
“We are very complete as a whole,” Bade said. “Overall, the team knows that even when the season is getting closer and closer to being over, there are still adjustments that need to be made, and the focus needs to be on point every single practice and meet.”
For Bade, his philosophy he has sought out is that each and every athlete has a learning curve to each meet.
The next meet after Winnetonka will be the Mineral Water Invitational April 21 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
