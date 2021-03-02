Before the start of the 2020-21 season, the NCAA declared that winter sport athletes wouldn’t have to exhaust a year of eligibility due to the uncertainties regarding COVID-19.
As the final buzzer rang throughout Bearcat Arena Feb. 27, signifying the end of the Northwest women’s basketball season, it also marked the end of some careers on the Bearcat squad.
Northwest coach Austin Meyer had six potential seniors that he could bring back next season. Due to a recruiting class that contains eight new athletes, he knew some tough conversations were ahead.
“In my head, I kind of already had an idea of how things were going to turn out,” Meyer said. “So, for us, both sides of it, it just came down to evaluating what was best for our program. Then from the kid’s side, what they have going on moving forward with their lives. I think they all kind of knew — they knew going into it — we just had to finalize it after the game.”
In Meyer’s eyes, there were two evident players he wanted to see back in a Bearcat uniform: Mallory McConkey and Kylie Coleman.
“No. 1, they’re high character kids. They’re really hard workers; they helped our culture from a chemistry standpoint. … I mean, there’s an individual development aspect to it, but it’s about winning, and we just felt like those two were kids that we needed to bring back to help our culture,” Meyer said. “From a team chemistry standpoint, just kids that get along with everybody, and we just felt having them back would be important to our team.”
Northwest will have to say goodbye to Jaelyn Haggard, Zoie Hayward, Mia Stillman and Ellie Horn, who will not return to the Bearcat program.
McConkey is a South Nodaway High School graduate, where she left her mark joining the 1,000-point club as a junior for the Longhorns. She was also a unanimous Platte Valley all-conference performer and earned first-team all-district honors.
In her four seasons with the Bearcats, McConkey averaged 8.1 points on 42% shooting. She led the team with 110 rebounds and 91 free throws in 2019-20, including an all-MIAA honorable mention nod.
McConkey contemplated early on whether she would like to return another season after the official NCAA release. All the stars began to align, and the decision became a no-brainer.
“It took almost no time for me to know that I would love to stay another year. I knew it would be possible as well because I still had to take another year to complete my undergraduate,” McConkey said. “I love the people at Northwest and especially my teammates. This is an amazing opportunity to play with them for another year. When Coach Meyer asked if I would like to stay another year, I said, ‘Of course.’”
McConkey brings a lot of valuable assets to the team, including her ability to drive and finish at the rim. Meyer sees her as a tough and competitive individual who’s always going hard, even in conditioning drills.
McConkey’s best season was her junior year, when she averaged a team-high 12.8 points and scored in double figures 15 times. She also recorded her career-high 27 points against Pittsburg State Feb. 15, 2020.
“I have learned a lot this year about being a leader, and those experiences will help me further develop my leadership skills. I met a lot of the incoming freshmen when they came on visits, so I am very excited to be around them during the next season,” McConkey said. “Being a leader of this team is not stressful because everyone is awesome to work with and gives 100% effort.”
Coleman is a Waukee High School graduate and experienced tremendous success for the Warriors. In 2015, Coleman won the Iowa 5A state title and named all-CIC East honorable mention as a junior.
Coleman has made 95 3-pointers on 37.5% from beyond the arc in her career.
This season, Coleman averaged 8.3 points and shot 43.2% from 3-point range. She also shot 87.5% from the foul line.
Coleman’s season had a premature end Jan. 19 after suffering an ACL injury. While the season-ending injury brought her spirits down for the remainder of the season, coming back has conveyed hope.
“I suppose it’s a blessing it happened in the COVID year instead of in the middle of another season, but other than that, I hate everything about it,” Coleman said regarding her injury. “Finding out that I was going to get the opportunity to play again is going to make rehab that much easier from now on and quickly push me to get back as quickly as I can. I’m just grateful the coaching staff gave me the opportunity to rejoin the team for another year.”
While Meyer had to watch his best 3-point shooter fall to the ground in pain, his decision to bring her back remained the same.
“With her, we knew just the level she played at before the injury. She was our best defender with who we were putting out there on the floor, and she was shooting at a high level. What we really like about her is she played really well in games when maybe she didn’t score,” Meyer said. “Injury really didn’t affect much. She’s a tough kid who will work to get back.”
Coleman wanted to stay alongside McConkey, knowing she’s a beneficial piece to the rebuild of the program. Coleman has also made friendships along the way, something she couldn’t bear to leave.
“When I found out I was going to be able to come back, it was a no-brainer that I was going to say yes. I love this place, and I love this sport, so of course I want to play it for as long as I can,” Coleman said. “These girls are my best friends, and I couldn’t ask for a better coaching staff. All of that played a factor in me wanting to return for a fifth year.”
Coleman’s best season was also in her junior year, when she averaged 7.7 points and scored a season-high 18 points against Nebraska Christian Nov. 13, 2019. Coleman also recorded 20 games with at least one 3-pointer made.
With a lot of uncertainties on the playing ability of the incoming recruiting class, bringing back two important pieces in McConkey and Coleman will potentially be the key to the success of reaching the MIAA Tournament next season.
“I would love to see this team get back to the tournament and make it far, if not to the end of it. Mallory is such a huge piece to the program and she will definitely help us get in position to make the postseason run we want to have,” Coleman said. “I think we have the pieces we need for next season with Paityn (Rau) and Emma (Atwood) coming back from an ACL injury as well. Then we have Molly (Hartnett) and Jayna (Green) who have all proven themselves time and time again.”
