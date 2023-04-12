Northwest golf competed in its first 54-hole tournament of the season and finished in 15th place out of 17 programs in the Virginia Laas Invitational April 10-11 in Joplin, Missouri.
The ’Cats concluded the tournament with a score of 339 in the first round, 357 in the second and finished the contest with a 341 in the third. Coach Andy Peterson said this meet was more of a learning experience for the team, rather than a competition, as this was the first time the team has played in a 54-hole tournament and at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
“Yesterday (April 10) was rough, playing 36 holes in a day,” Peterson said. “Being on a course you've never played on before, and, you know, playing for almost nine hours, just kind of takes a toll when you’ve never done it before.”
Sophomore Paige Hoffman was the only Bearcat to have played a 54-hole tournament, due to her competing at South Dakota in her first year of her collegiate career.
Hoffman led the way for Northwest — finishing in the top-10 for the third time this season out of 89 golfers — tying with Arkansas-Monticello’s junior Chiara Sturaro at 10th place with a score of 233. Hoffman finished the meet shooting a 74 in the first round — which was only two strokes off from the leader in round one — a 78 in the second and ended the third round with an 81. Hoffman was only five shots back from a third-place finish overall in the invitational.
Hoffman said playing three rounds of golf is significantly different from the original 36-hole meets that Northwest tends to play in.
“It’s 11 hours on the golf course — it’s a mental grind,” Hoffman said. “I think it affected all of us because you just have to keep yourself going for longer and keep yourself motivated.”
Senior Lauren Wood consistently improved throughout the competition and ended the contest in 61st place, with a score of 259. Wood shot a 91 in the first round, an 87 in the second and concluded the final round with an 81. Sophomore Kylie Carey finished tied for 62nd place with a score of 261. Carey ended with an 81 in the first round, a 97 in the second and an 83 to finish it out in the third.
Freshman Kayla Moline also improved consistently for the entirety of the meet, finishing tied for 70th place, with a score of 264. Moline shot a 92 in her first outing, an 89 in the second and finished the match with an 83.
Hoffman and Peterson said the plan is to improve off the competition at Eagle Creek Golf Club and focus on themselves, heading into their final regular season meet of the year at the Wildcat Classic April 17-18 in Wayne, Nebraska. The ’Cats will also be back in Joplin for the MIAA Championship April 24-26.
“I think the team’s just looking to get one more meet under the belt — one more competitive experience,” Hoffman said. “I know this course took it out on us, and it was a tough one, so I think we’re just kind of looking for a rebound meet before conference.”
“Tune up and get prepared for conference — it’s kind of our last opportunity,” Peterson said. “We’ll take all eight golfers up there and kind of use it as a pseudo warmup to get ready for conference the week after. That’s where we’re gonna start.”
