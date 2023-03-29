Maryville girls soccer played its second home game of the season in an 8-0 win over Lafayette-St. Joseph March 28 at Bearcat Pitch.
With 28:32 left in the first half of the match, freshman forward Jersey Ingram started the scoring for the Spoofhounds with her first career goal. Assistant coach Courtney Kennedy said she has seen growth and confidence from Jersey Ingram and some of that confidence comes from the help of her older sister, junior forward Presley Ingram.
“Jersey is a strong and confident player, and it definitely shows on the field,” Kennedy said. “I think her confidence comes from her being on the same field with her older sister.”
Later in the first half, sophomore forward Jalea Price scored two goals in less than 30 seconds to put the Spoofhounds up 3-0 with 14:09 left in the half.
The goals kept coming for Maryville in the first half, as sophomore midfielder Ryesen Steins scored with 12:09 to go, Price scored her third goal with 11:23 left and senior forward Kennedy Kurz snuck in one more goal to put the Spoofhounds up 6-0 at halftime.
“I think we had some good cross passes in the goal box,” Price said. “It took us a while to get some shots to go in, but, after a while, I think we were able to find the mojo and get it going.”
In the second half, coach Jesus Gonzalez gave the junior varsity girls playing time but kept in Kennedy Kurz’s sister, freshman forward Payton Kurz. With 26:27 left in the match, Payton Kurz scored her first career goal at the south end of Bearcat Pitch and added another with 18:33 remaining.
The goal by Payton Kurz ended the match early because of the high school mercy rule, which ends a match any time a team is leading by eight goals after halftime. Payton Kurz said that it was great to get leadership experience in the second half of the match.
“It feels good to be able to play with the upper and lower class because, in a couple years, those girls will be my teammates,” Payton Kurz said. “It’s great to build those connections with my teammates.”
Kennedy Kurz said she has been waiting for the day to play on the same field as her sister and is thankful to get the chance to play with her during her senior year.
“I have never played with my sister before, and, now that it’s here, it feels surreal,” Kennedy Kurz said.
The Spoofhounds will play their third consecutive home match at 5 p.m. March 30 against Lincoln College Prep at Bearcat Pitch. The Spoofhounds will go on the road for the first time this season March 3-6 to Smithville, Missouri, for the Round Robin Tournament.
The Spoofhounds don’t have much history with the Blue Tigers, having only played them three times in the last three seasons. The Spoofhounds won 3-0 April 1, 2021, in Maryville. The most recent match was an 8-0 win for the Spoofhounds in Kansas City, Missouri, at Lincoln College Prep.
