Maryville football heads into the unknown to face Pleasant Hill Nov. 19 in the ’Hound Pound — this will be the first matchup this season between the Roosters and Spoofhounds.
Maryville coach Matt Webb said in order to prepare for a team the Spoofhounds are unfamiliar with, they do their research to make their opponent familiar.
“It’s part of playoffs — you get out of your district, and you’re going to see some unfamiliar teams,” Webb said.
The ’Hounds (8-3) will have home field advantage, but Pleasant Hill doesn't seem to mind playing on the road, with a 4-0 record away from home this season. Pleasant Hill coach Justin Hamilton said the Roosters focus on controlling what they can and staying in their circle.
“I expect the environment up there to be great,” Hamilton said. “Everybody I talk to says it’s a very raucous environment, with the tradition they have. We got to stay within ourselves and control what we can.”
The ’Hounds and Roosters both earned the first seed in their districts en route to their district titles. Pleasant Hill (10-1) won the Class 3 District 7 Championship 35-7 over Odessa (8-4) Nov. 11, and Maryville won the District 8 Championship over Savannah (10-2) 33-28 Nov. 11. The Spoofhounds have won a district title in three consecutive seasons, and the Roosters have won back-to-back district championships.
Maryville and Pleasant Hill are successful on both sides of the ball, which has led to both squads’ titles. The Roosters average 45.8 points per game and allow 17.8 points; while the Spoofhounds score 41.4 points per contest and give up 22.5 points.
“We believe in playing disciplined football — offensively we just got to get first downs,” Hamilton said. “First downs are going to be a big deal for us come Saturday. Defensively, it’s been our philosophy all year that we just keep them from scoring big plays.”
Webb said the Spoofhounds need to have a great week of practice and execute the game plan to play well against Pleasant Hill. Like he did before Maryville’s first Saturday game of the season against Lutheran North Oct. 8, Webb said he’s proud to be able to play on a Saturday.
“We get to play on Saturday — so we get an extra day to prepare,” Webb said. “We earned the right to play on Saturday. We’re going to play some really good teams. So, yeah obviously they can score a lot and don’t allow a lot of points.”
Hamilton said the Roosters do a great job preparing during the week, and he makes sure the team has a good mentality on bus rides to help prepare for big road games.
Webb said winning the district championship was very rewarding for his players. The 33-28 win against Savannah Nov. 11 was special, he said. However, for the 10th-year coach, that was just ‘playoff football.’
“You’re not going to have a high school game with more dramatics at the end — fourth-and-goal, six seconds left a chance to win districts and move on or don’t get it then you lose and go home,” Webb said. “That playoff environment is special. They worked very hard to get to this point, and it’s going to be fun to watch and go out and play against a good team.”
