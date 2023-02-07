As the regular season winds down, two more games — one at home and one on the road — are in the rearview for Maryville boys basketball.
Maryville came in with a 15-4 record and dominated in a 73-57 win against St. Pius X Feb. 3.
Senior guard Caden Stoecklein and senior forward Keaton Stone, junior guard Derek Quinlin and sophomore guard Peyton McCollum had themselves an excellent night on the court. McCollum finished with 17 points off 66.7% shooting from the field, Stone recorded 14 points while being 77.8% from the field and Stoecklein totaled 17 points, partly due to being 54.2% from the 3-point line.
“It was fun to beat one of our rivals,” Stone said. “There were a lot of words said between both teams which made it sweeter to get that win.”
Coach Matt Stoecklein said this was a revenge game from last season’s match, where the Spoofhounds came up short against the Warriors 55-43 Feb. 4, 2022.
“It gives our team confidence going forward,” Matt Stoecklein said. “They played all four quarters hard.”
The win kept the Spoofhounds undefeated at home and gave them the rest of the weekend off to prepare for a road trip to Cameron Feb. 7.
The first game of the season between the Spoofhounds and Dragons (8-11) ended with a 71-41 win in the Cameron Tournament for Maryville Jan. 27. The Spoofhounds’ dominance over the Dragons continued into the teams’ second meeting of the season Feb. 7.
Three players for Maryville scored double-digit points, including Stone (14), McCollum (13) and Caden Stoecklein (11). The trio’s offensive performances helped the team get a 69-37 win over the Dragons and improve the Spoofhounds to 17-4 and 3-1 in the Midland Empire Conference.
“Our defensive pressure and intensity kept up for all four quarters, and they didn’t let a 24-point lead satisfy them,” Matt Stoecklein said.
With five games left in the regular season, the Spoofhounds sit at first place in Missouri’s Class 4 District 16 at 16-4.
Caden Stoecklein said the team's communication has been better going into the final stretch of the season.
“We’ve been moving the ball and communicating well as a team and getting the best shot for us,” Caden Stoecklin said. “On the defense, we are pressuring and playing good help side defense.”
The Spoofhounds will go back on the road down Highway 71 to play Benton Feb. 10 in St. Joseph. Benton will come in with a 9-10 record and has won three straight games. Both squads met earlier this season, where the Spoofhounds sent the Cardinals flying back with a 65-53 win.
“We’ve already played them once, but they are playing better, and they're playing a few more kids that they weren’t playing earlier this season,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We just need to make sure we are focused and not take anything for granted.”
After Maryville’s rematch with Benton, the Spoofhounds will play Mid-Buchanan (11-12) the next day Feb. 11 in Faucett, Missouri. Then, they’ll return home for the first of three straight home games and the final non-conference of the regular season against Creston (Iowa) Feb. 14. Maryville has defeated the Panthers three consecutive times.
