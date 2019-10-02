With a plague of injuries and bad weather, Northwest cross country is gearing up to run against the hardest competition it’s faced thus far in the season at the Chile Pepper Festival Oct. 5.
Ahead of the Griffon Open Sept. 28, the Bearcats were treating the meet as more of a “workout,” coach Nick Gibson said. The ‘Cats were using the week as a building block due to an abundance of injuries and illness on the team. Because of the ailments, along with the influence of mother nature, Gibson called off the ‘Cats from the meet, giving them the week off.
“We had some kids dealing with some sickness,” Gibson said. “I’m not risking somebody getting hurt ahead of (Chile Pepper) — that’s actually very important. … We knew that we had certain stuff that we were going to try to do in that race, but we weren’t exactly putting all of our effort and all of our mindset completely into it.”
The Chile Pepper Festival will give both the men’s and women’s teams a good look at some of the best competition, featuring some of not only the best teams from the MIAA, but Division I teams as well. The meet should serve as an indicator of how far the teams have come to this point in the season, Gibson said.
“It’s going to be a really good race for really good competition,” Gibson said. “All of the kids have raced here before and they enjoy the meet as a whole. They know that this is a fast course. … They’re excited to go run on a fast, dry course and hopefully run a good time.”
Before heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for Chile Pepper, the men’s team was pegged as the No. 3 team in the USTFCCCA's Central Region rankings. That mark sets a new program-best for in-season rankings and the highest that the men have been ranked since 2017 when they were ranked third in the preseason rankings.
Despite some collective early-season struggles, Gibson believes that this season serves as a step in the right direction for the women. Something that Gibson has already watched come to fruition with the men’s team in just more than a year of being the coach is that they’ve started to collectively buy-in to the program’s new philosophies, which they’re hoping the women improve on.
“Whenever me and Brandon Masters got here with the guy's team, they were in a similar place that the women are now,” Gibson said. “Right now, we have two really young girls in sophomores Keely Danielsen and Caroline Ross that are really solid for us. … We had Karim (Achengli) last year on the men’s side, just one guy, so we’re off to a better start because we have two girls.”
The foundation will be built on with recruiting efforts and by working on the talent that the women’s team has now, Gibson said. Masters, who heads the track and field team, has watched from an outside perspective how much the team has improved overall throughout the short amount of time that both of the coaches have been at Northwest.
“I think the biggest part is that everybody is starting to buy into coach Gibson’s training,” Masters said. “They believe in themselves as a team as well. I think a mindset change from last year since me and Gibson were so new, they now understand who we are as a team at this point and what our expectations are.”
No matter what side, Gibson and Masters are expecting improved running times from both teams at the Chile Pepper Festival. Combined with every showing prior to this point in the season, the feat of improvement would serve the ‘Cats well towards obtaining their ultimate goal.
“We don’t normally see the teams that we’ll see before we get to the National meet,” Gibson said. “It’s a really good opportunity to see them before then so that we can prepare better and go into championship season accordingly.”
