Northwest women’s basketball team looks to replace the former seniors with an influx of youth as the Bearcats try to improve in coach Austin Meyer’s fifth year as coach.
The Bearcats finished the 2022 season with a record of 17-12 and a sixth place finish in the MIAA with a conference record of 12-10. This is the first time Northwest has posted a winning record under Meyer and since the 2013 basketball season where the Bearcats finished with a record of 15-13. It was the most wins in a single season since the 2010-11 season. Meyer said his goal as a coach is to keep improving with every season.
“Since we took over the program five years ago, it’s a program that just got a little bit better every year,” Meyer said. “To have our first winning season in 10 or 11 years last year, I think was a big thing, but we got to make sure we’re moving on and understanding it’s about getting better.”
Northwest will return two of its leading scorers from a year ago, with sophomore guard Molly Hartnett who led the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game along with another sophomore guard Peyton Kelderman, who averaged 8.6 points per game. With the loss of guard Mallory McConkey, the Bearcats will need to replace her 11 points per game during the 2021-22 season.
Hartnett said they have been putting in work in the summer time to replace McConkey and to become a more diverse scoring team.
“This summer everybody got so much better,” Hartnett said. “The big emphasis for us this year is getting inside because we can score two feet away from the basket willingly. I just think that our shooters have gained so much more confidence over the summer.”
With an offense that put up 59 points per contest a year ago, Meyer said his team this upcoming season is significantly more talented on the offensive side of the ball and hopes it can fill in the void left by McConkey.
“Mallory is a loss for us, obviously, because she could score — a fifth-year kid that was just a really hard worker,” Meyer said. “But, we have probably more weapons than we’ve ever had in my time here. It’s just a matter of playing with confidence, getting them in the right positions to score and understanding how to play off each other.”
Despite only losing one senior who received significant playing time from a year ago, along with contributions from former guard Kylie Coleman and former forward Caitlyn Jordon, Northwest will still have quite a young roster. The team gains another five freshmen from a year ago after their redshirt seasons.
Meyer said he has a pretty solid top-five but is just looking for players to stick out for those bench spots up for grabs.
“We had five kids that redshirted last year, so we have some kids that have been in our program, even though they haven’t played in games,” Meyer said. “They’ve had a year to figure out a system and get stronger and faster and all those things.”
With the roster showing a plethora of seven sophomores and six freshmen, Meyer said the Bearcats are a deceivingly experienced team. Northwest started four underclassmen a year ago and returns nearly 5,000 minutes of playing time combined between 14 players.
Meyer said he hopes their experience will turn some of those close losses into wins this season.
“To be in games, hopefully the experience of those 14 returning players, you know — those six, seven games we lost by eight points or less — you can flip those,” Meyer said. “I think just trying to get to where we can consistently compete and play hard and have the same body language throughout the game. We got to be consistent with our effort and our attitude all the way through the end.”
Northwest tips off its 2022-23 season at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Tournament. The Bearcats will play two games, with first against Southwest Minnesota State Nov. 11 and the second against Minnesota Crookston Nov. 12.
Southwest Minnesota State finished the 2021-22 season with a 13-13 record. One of the Mustangs’ wins came against Northwest Nov. 12, 2021. The Bearcats held a 21-point first-quarter lead but ultimately lost the game 64-48. Crookston went 4-19, including a 53-48 loss to Northwest Nov. 13, 2021.
Tip off for the Bearcats’ first game is 5 p.m., and the start of the second game is set for 2 p.m.
