Northwest men's basketball has been slated at fourth in the first Division II Central Region rankings of the year, the NCAA announced on its website Wednesday afternoon.
The Bearcats were contending for the region's top seed before being handed an upset loss from MIAA foe Emporia State Feb. 8 in Emporia, Kansas. Now, if the season ended Wednesday, top-seeded Augustana would host the Central Region Tournament March 12-15 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
At the moment, the Bearcats would play fifth-seeded MIAA foe Central Oklahoma, an opponent that handed Northwest its second loss of the season with a 76-75 upset win Jan. 20 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The full rankings include No. 1 Augustana (21-2), No. 2 Upper Iowa (22-4), No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (21-4), No. 4 Northwest (23-3), No. 5 Central Oklahoma (20-4). No. 6 Fort Hays State (19-4), No. 7 Southeastern Oklahoma State (17-5), No. 8 Southern Nazarene (17-7) No. 9 Wayne State (13-10) and No. 10 Winona State (14-9).
Only the top eight teams will make the Central Region Tournament — a two-team difference from the 2020-21 season, when the NCAA adjusted to COVID-19 cancellations by limiting each regional bracket to six teams.
There will continue to be weekly rankings until the final ones on March 6, the same day as the title game of the MIAA Tournament. The finalized rankings will be released that night on the NCAA Division II Selection Show.
Northwest is tied with Minnesota Duluth for the most wins in the region (20), though the 'Cats have one less loss than the Bulldogs, who are a part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).
The last few weeks of the regular season will be important for the 'Cats, who, as of Feb. 16, will have four regular-season games left to improve on their in-region ranking before the MIAA Tournament March 2-6 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
There, Northwest could gain ground on top-three teams by claiming a seventh conference tournament title in eight seasons. The 'Cats could run into the other ranked MIAA teams, Central Oklahoma and Hays, at Municipal Auditorium before the final rankings are released.
The Bearcats — who fell five spots to No. 7 in this week's NABC Division II poll following the aforementioned loss to Emporia and out of the top five for the first time in 57 polls — will have a chance to improve their in-region record and exact revenge on the Hornets when the two meet Feb. 17 in Bearcat Arena.
