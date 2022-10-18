In 1911, University of Missouri’s Athletic Director and football coach Chester Brewer asked alumni to “come home” for a football game against the University of Kansas.
The game ended in a 3-3 tie in Columbia, Missouri, and, although it is debated by other schools, this event is claimed to be the first Homecoming game ever. The game helped kickstart a tradition that is seen all across the country, where weeklong activities lead into the football game at the end of the week that serves as the finale for the festivities. Nearly 220 miles away from Columbia and 111 years later, No. 14 Northwest football prepares for the program’s 74th edition of Homecoming.
Coach Rich Wright said that, after the 32-30 win over Washburn Oct. 15, he’s ready to see how the team progresses with only three weeks of the regular season left.
“Homecoming is this week against Northeastern State, and we got three games left down the stretch so we got a lot to play for,” Wright said. “Excited to see how some of the pieces that are coming back, if they can help us trend where we need to.”
For Homecoming Oct. 22, the Bearcats (5-2) will play the RiverHawks (1-6) for the 12th game all-time between the two squads. Northwest is undefeated against Northeastern with a record of 11-0. Since the RiverHawks joined the MIAA in 2012, the two have met nine times, and the Bearcats have won by an average margin of 47.9 points — the biggest win coming in 79-0 fashion Nov. 2, 2019.
Northwest junior quarterback Mike Hohensee already has one Homecoming game under his belt after starting during the team’s 66-13 triumph over Nebraska-Kearney Oct. 30, 2021. The St. Charles, Illinois, native not only started that game but was also honored with the Don Black Award, which is presented to the most valuable player in the Homecoming contest. He went 14-for-18 on passing attempts, and he threw for 270 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He combined that with 68 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Despite being only the 44th player in Northwest history to be selected for the award, he said he’s not even thinking about it heading into his next Homecoming matchup.
“I actually totally forgot about that,” Hohensee said. “I haven’t even thought about that. It’s really, you know, I’d rather get the win than any kind of award.”
When Hohensee and the Bearcats go for the win against the RiverHawks, they won’t be thinking about Northeastern being the last team on the schedule with a losing record, and they won’t be thinking about how the prior games went — against Northeastern or Homecoming.
In fact, to Wright and his junior quarterback, the record for the RiverHawks is nothing more than a number and isn’t indicative of their play.
“I mean, the score doesn’t always dictate how the game is actually going,” Hohensee said. “You know, there’s certain things that happen, and this plays hard. They’re way better than they were last year, so we gotta go 1-0 again this week.”
“They’re doing some good things,” Wright said. “...They’re gonna battle.”
Even with only one win on the season so far, Northeastern has only lost by an average margin of roughly 25.8 points — a step up from a season ago when the RiverHawks lost by an average of roughly 40.1 points.
Northwest has won 24 of the last 26 Homecoming games since 1995, including an active six-game win streak.
A week full of themes, T-shirts, parades and activities will come to an end in Bearcat Stadium. For Hohensee, the rest of the week and all of its festivities don’t matter. The only thing that does matter is the week’s finale.
“For us, if anything, it just brings more excitement to the game,” Hohensee said. “As far as the game goes, it’s just like every other week. We gotta go 1-0, and we got to be able to execute on game day.”
The 2022 M-Club Hall of Fame Class will also be honored during halftime of the game. This year’s class includes the 1991-92 men’s track team, the 2006 Northwest football team, Harvey Hallum for wrestling, Larry Maiorano for men’s golf, DeShaun Cooper for men’s basketball, Jared Erspamer for football, Cassie Lowell Auxier for women’s golf and Jenny Simmons Scherfenberg for women’s track and field.
