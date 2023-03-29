Northwest baseball fell short against Washburn in a 4-2 loss March 29 at Bearcat Baseball Field. Despite the Bearcats earning three more hits than the Ichabods, Washburn defeated Northwest for the second time this season.
In the first meeting of the season, the Ichabods secured the walk-off 9-8 win March 14 in Topeka, Kansas. Coach Darin Loe, in his 23rd season at the helm of the program, said he is proud of his team's effort against Washburn.
"I thought we battled today, just came up a little short,” Loe said about the Bearcats’ performance against Washburn.
The 'Cats (6-22, 4-13 MIAA) nabbed the first RBI of the day courtesy of a double by designated hitter Parker Griffith's that drove in sophomore infielder Jacob Selock. The Bearcat lead was short lived, as the Ichabods (20-11, 13-4 MIAA) knotted the game at one run a piece in the top of the third with a double-steal by sophomore outfielder Trever McCollum and sophomore utility Caden Bressler.
Washburn continued its momentum into the top of the fifth, as the Ichabods plated two runs in the inning to go up 3-1 — their first lead of the day. The Bearcats didn’t take long to answer, as senior outfielder Ryan Koski hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the inning.
The Ichabods quickly responded with an RBI-single from junior infielder Andrew Schmidtlein to bring junior infielder Trey Adams across home plate.
“Defensively, I think we had nine free bases, so we’re just heaping momentum into the other dugout when we do those things,” Loe said. “We got to clean up the pitching and get a bit more timely hitting.”
In the remaining three innings of the game, the Bearcats managed to put four runners on the base pads, but the ’Cats weren’t able to capitalize, stranding all of them.
"We need to, offensively, pressure a little bit more,” Loe said. “In the middle of that game, (we) had some opportunities to score some runs, but we weren’t able to get those runs pushed across. I think if we do some of those things the momentum would’ve changed.”
Northwest’s game with Washburn splits up a pair of road trips for the Bearcats. Before their Wednesday afternoon contest, they made the roughly 346-mile trek for a three-game series with Northeastern State March 25-27.
Even with the loss, senior right-handed Max Spitzmiller said it is an honor to get to play baseball, especially at home. He threw for four innings, recorded five strikeouts and allowed one run off of two hits.
"We don’t get too many games here,” Spitzmiller said. “Especially with the natural surface up north, being able to play at home and it’s my last year. It’s just fun to play.”
Throughout the game with the Ichabods, the Bearcat dugout displayed energy with a variety of cheers and chants. It was a common sight to see the players high-five each other on and off the field. Loe said it is crucial to have a supportive dugout.
"I think our dugouts have been awesome all year, and we have to keep that up down the stretch or we’re not going to have a chance,” Loe said. “Our guys are fighting to win and they want to get this turned around, too. The energy in the dugout is where it starts.”
Northwest will get a day off before a three-game series with MIAA foe Newman March 31-April 2 in Wichita, Kansas at McCarthy Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.