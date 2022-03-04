KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum couldn’t do much other than look to his left and smile Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.
The Bearcats’ 13th-year coach was tucked into a makeshift press conference room on one of the venue’s top floors, nestled next to redshirt freshman guard Isaiah Jackson. When he looked even farther, there sat sophomore forward Wes Dreamer.
The two, Jackson and Dreamer, were unexpected heroes in their own regard during Northwest’s 72-50 win over Rogers State in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals, a shellacking they were only a few moments removed from.
“I just don’t like Wes,” McCollum said through a laugh. “Wes didn’t practice all week; he’s been sick all week. … Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday — he was out. Today was his first time back.”
Dreamer was absent in the Bearcats’ starting lineup for only the second time this season — the other due to a nagging hip pointer in mid-January. That came as a surprise to most, especially considering he was dressed out and participated in warmups. McCollum didn’t want to throw him back into a game situation after that much of a layoff, he said.
But Dreamer used his 25 minutes and 32 seconds of action to imitate Michael Jordan’s renowned flu game, going 5-for-6 from the field — all 3-pointers — to drop 15 points. It served as the 40th double-figure game of his career, and it was the most points he had scored since the Bearcats’ 60-59 loss to MIAA foe Washburn on Feb. 19.
His impact wasn’t immediately felt, though. As McCollum expected, it took a while for him to get going.
Rogers (16-13) used a 6-0 run to start the game, hitting all types of tough, contested shots over Northwest defenders. The ’Cats (26-5) eventually responded, using a 10-0 run to take a 14-8 lead with roughly 13 minutes left in the first half.
Two minutes before the break, following an 11-minute stretch in which the ’Cats outscored Rogers 18-11, Dreamer hit one of his contested, yet unphased, triples for his first bucket of the game. It was a 3-pointer that gave Northwest a 32-19 lead, one that only continued to grow until the final buzzer.
“I got a lot of shots up at shootaround. I hadn’t really shot much, so. I found a good rhythm this morning and in warmups,” Dreamer said. “Making the first shot always helps, too. A lot of it is just getting mentally focused.”
Jackson, in contrast to Dreamer, now his teammate of two years, made his mark known on the defensive end.
Dreamer went a long way toward helping the Bearcats slow down Rogers senior forward Brewster Peacock, who is every bit of 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, and who finished 1-for-7 with 5 points and two rebounds.
But Jackson — whose hometown of Independence, Missouri, is a hop, skip and jump away from downtown Kansas City — made his 18th start of the season and held Rogers senior guard Devin Pullum, the Hillcats’ leading scorer, to 10 points. He forced him into four turnovers, too, all while scoring 11 and grabbing seven rebounds.
“Coming in, defensively, … kind of shutting him down was one of the main focuses for me,” Jackson said. “He makes tough shots. … I have probably the greatest teammates and coaches who believe in me and push me every day in practice.”
“I do whatever is needed.”
Pullum nailed the final shot of his collegiate career, a step-back from the top of the key over the outstretched arm of Northwest redshirt freshman guard Mitch Mascari, but it was too late to be the spark behind a game-winning run. Hope had run out for the Hillcats, who trailed 67-42 win only four minutes left.
The duo of Dreamer and Jackson epitomized everything the ’Cats were on both ends of the floor during the entirety of the 22-point beatdown.
Jackson’s performance embodied their defensive prowess, which held Rogers to 20-for-47 (42.6%) from the field and 2-for-17 (11.8%) from beyond the arc.
Dreamer’s performance embodied their offensive prowess, which included four ’Cats scoring in double figures for the second time in less than a month (Pittsburg State, Feb. 10).
Junior guard Diego Bernard had the 89th double-digit game of his career with a game-high 18 points in addition to four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Junior guard Trevor Hudgins, the 2021-22 MIAA Player of the Year as of Tuesday afternoon, finished with 12 points — his second-lowest offensive output this season.
“The balanced scoring is fantastic,” McCollum said. “We like that every game.”
McCollum, who now owns an all-time record of 24-5 in the MIAA Tournament, would chalk up most of the win to the three days leading up to it. Dreamer being out, he joked, contributed to what he’d consider his “favorite three days of the season.”
For the first time since the Bearcats returned from winter break, and following a COVID-19 outbreak through the MIAA that forced numerous games to be rescheduled, they didn’t have an opponent to scout for. They were awaiting the winner of a matchup between seventh-seeded Missouri Western and Rogers.
McCollum, he said, was coaching instead of scouting. That, he added, played a key factor in the Bearcats’ largest win since an 89-49 win over Central Missouri Jan. 29 in Bearcat Arena.
“It was nice to actually spend two, three days just focused on ourselves and not who we were playing,” McCollum said. “I thought that paid dividends throughout the game tonight.”
Earlier in the week, McCollum mentioned that his squad, ranked 15th in the country, was going to enter the MIAA Tournament with the mindset of an underdog.
And just before he got up and exited to his right — roughly 48 hours prior to facing the winner of third-seeded Fort Hays vs. sixth-seeded Missouri Southern at 8:15 p.m. Saturday — he assured everyone in the room that his squad’s 22nd double-digit win of the season didn’t change a single thing.
“These kids lose a couple games, and it's like, ‘What's wrong with the Bearcats?’” McCollum said. “All right, yeah, something's wrong with us, apparently. That's kind of the mindset that we go with, like, everybody thinks something's wrong with us, so we make sure to let our guys know that that's what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.