BETHANY, Mo. — Maryville baseball improved its record to 2-0 with a dominant, three-inning 20-3 win over the South Harrison Bulldogs March 30.
Maryville started the first inning well, as senior Caleb Kreizinger walked and senior Kade Wilmes drove him across the plate with a double into the left field gap.
Sophomore Cooper Loe struck out to bring up senior Dylan White, who hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to give the Spoofhounds a 3-0 lead.
South Harrison came out hot on offense as well, as freshman Cayden Eckerson walked and sophomore Hunter Ackley lined out on a shot to center field, bringing up senior Braydon Sunderman, who smacked a two-run home run over the center field fence to cut the Spoofhounds’ lead to 3-2.
After getting out the first inning with a slim lead, the Spoofhounds’ success at the plate continued in the top of the second inning.
Senior Trey Houchin walked to start the top of the second inning for Maryville and junior Connor Drake reached second to put runners on second and third with no outs. Senior Brady Farnan recorded an infield single on a weak ground ball down the third base line that drove in Houchin to give the Spoofhounds a 4-2 lead.
A passed ball allowed Drake to score, and a Wilmes’ single drove in Farnan. Loe followed Wilmes’ up with a single of his own, and South Harrison sophomore Jad Cornett committed a throwing error on a ground ball off the bat of Weiss, scoring both Wilmes and Loe to give the Spoofhounds an 8-2 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning.
The Spoofhounds recorded three stolen bases in the second inning, something Houchin said was a goal of theirs coming into the game.
“We could jump on it pretty quick,” Houchin said. “We know what they’re doing, and we know what they’re trying to do, so getting some steals was good.”
After giving up a two-run home run in the first inning, sophomore Adam Patton settled in for the Spoofhounds, striking out two batters and forcing a weak ground ball to get through the second inning unscathed.
Maryville blew the game open in the third inning. Houchin walked to start the inning, and after a Drake pop out and a Farnan walk, Kreizinger drove Houchin in on a single to shallow center field. Kreizinger stole second and Wilmes singled, bringing up Loe with the bases loaded. Loe unloaded the bases with a grand slam over the left field fence, giving Maryville a 13-2 lead with one out.
White struck out for the second out of the inning, and Maryville erupted for a seven-run, two-out rally. The Spoofhounds collected seven runs on five hits and five South Harrison errors, including two, two-run doubles by senior Ben Walker and sophomore Blake Katen to stretch the Spoofhounds’ lead to 20-2.
After recording a hit and sitting in the dugout for nearly half an hour, Patton came back out to the mound to try and secure the three-inning win for the Spoofhounds.
Patton allowed one more run in the bottom of the third inning, as Sunderman hit his second home run of the afternoon, a solo shot that cut the lead to 20-3. The Bulldogs were not able to add any more runs, and Patton closed the game out a few batters later.
Patton struck out six in his three innings of work, giving up three runs on two hits.
“I’m really proud,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said about Patton. “He did great; he did everything we wanted him to do.”
In the first year under Plackemeier, the Spoofhounds are now 2-0 and have a focus on offensive production, scoring nine in their first game and 20 in their second, which is only going to improve as the season goes on, Wilmes said.
“We’ll just keep on improving,” Wilmes said. “Throughout, like, live pitching and batting, I feel like this team is just going to excel on offense.”
The Spoofhounds hope to play a more consistent schedule after being rained out for the first week of the season as they return to MEC play against St. Joseph Lafayette April 1.
“It’s just getting out here,” Plackemeier said. “That first week we were rained out every game; we’re looking forward to getting out there and playing against Lafayette — they’re a great team.”
