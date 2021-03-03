A little more than six and a half hours prior to Northwest men’s basketball’s matchup with Emporia State March 3 in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals, the MIAA announced its yearly awards.
Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins was named the MIAA Player of the Year for the second time in as many seasons. It marked the sixth straight year the award has been given to a Northwest player, starting with Justin Pitts in 2015.
Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his collegiate career, marking the third consecutive season a Bearcat has been recognized as the league’s best defender.
Northwest coach Ben McCollum was named the MIAA Coach of the Year for the seventh time in a row, marking the eighth time he’s won the award. His first was in 2012.
The end-of-season awards were littered with Bearcats, and they showed why Wednesday night in Bearcat Arena, as No. 1 Northwest defeated the No. 8-seeded Hornets 100-61.
“I don't worry about individual stats or accomplishments that much,” Hudgins said in the aftermath of the 39-point win. “I feel like tonight we just played really good with a lot of energy, very intense, a lot of focus. Emporia State, they're a really good team with a lot of good players, and we were just making shots and getting stops.”
Hudgins tallied a game-high 31 points against the Hornets (11-12), including 22 in the first half. It was the eighth 30-point performance of his collegiate career.
His totals alone were better than Emporia’s in the first half. After 20 minutes of action, the Bearcats (22-1) led the Hornets 60-19, which is the largest halftime margin ever in an MIAA Tournament game. At one point in the second half, Northwest led by as many as 50.
It was the fourth time this season Northwest held its opponent under 20 points in the first half. The Bearcats held a 3-point advantage over the Hornets a little less than four minutes into the game. Northwest went on a 21-4 run over the next 7 minutes and 38 seconds.
“When we started getting rolling, things kind of went downhill from there for (Emporia),” Hudgins said. “I feel like they're still a good team; we just had a really good game.”
Hudgins alone led the Hornets by 3 points at the break. He did so while making 77% of his shots, including six 3-pointers on seven attempts.
“I mean, we just try to feed the hot hand. If I'm on, I'm on. If I'm not, I'm not,” Hudgins said. “I was on tonight. I was just reading the defense, seeing what they were giving me, and I was taking it.”
McCollum has waited for the Bearcats to play that brand of defense all season. It’s something he’s seen at times, he said, but not something he’s seen throughout a full 40 minutes of action. Despite the Bearcats scoring their season-high 100 points, McCollum was more so impressed with their efforts on the other end of the court.
Northwest limited the Hornets to shoot 36% from the field in the first half, including zero 3-pointers on five attempts. Emporia eventually finished the game with a clip of 44.2% from the field and 25% from deep.
“I thought, defensively, we were really locked in. I mean, I haven't seen us defend like that all season long,” McCollum said. “I don't know if we were waiting on it or what, but I've been fighting for that.”
After Northwest’s 95-59 win over Nebraska-Kearney Feb. 25, Bernard described the Bearcats as a group of fighters. Hudgins has referred to the ’Cats as that too, specifically after their Jan. 7 loss to Washburn.
When they faced Emporia, the Bearcats threw the first blow. It landed.
“Generally, in a postseason game, it's a fight,” McCollum said. “I thought that we wanted to fight, and we initiated it, and we swung first, as they say, and we were able to continue that fight throughout.”
In the aftermath of their domination of Emporia, which gave the Bearcats a Division II-best 17 wins in a row, McCollum reflected on everything he’s wanted to see this year from his team.
Specifically, he’s wanted to watch the Bearcats be hungry, play stifling defense and impose their will on opposing teams. They’re now catching his eye.
“They're attacking. It's definitely a hunger. They’re in attack mode, and I'm just gonna sit here and watch it,” McCollum said about the Bearcats. “You know, it's pretty fun. It's pretty neat to watch those kids play. I just sit back and watch the show; that's what I do, act like I'm coaching.”
Northwest will get another chance to fight March 5 inside of Bearcat Arena against No. 5-seeded Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals. The Bearcats understand what’s on the line for other teams. They’ve pretty much secured their ticket to the Central Region Tournament, but other teams are vying to capture the MIAA’s automatic bid to Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Each member of Northwest’s program knows the Bearcats get each team’s best shot. They’re not expecting anything less the rest of the season.
“This is win or go home for some teams,” Hudgins said. “I feel like we've had a target on our back the whole year, and we're at our house during the MIAA Tournament, I think the target is even bigger for us. We've got teams’ best shots, and this is the last shot for some of them, and, it's just, the pressure still on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.