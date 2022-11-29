Northwest volleyball ended its historic season with a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to St. Cloud State Nov. 18 in Wayne, Nebraska. This was the first-round matchup in the NCAA Central Region Tournament for the Bearcats, who head into the offseason on the heels of another successful season.
The Bearcats’ 2022 season started Aug. 26-27 in Canyon, Texas, for the Britkare Lady Buff Classic. In this tournament, Northwest faced four teams it had never played before in program history. The Bearcats won all four matches and claimed first place in the tournament.
Northwest sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer led the ’Cats with 18 kills in a 3-1 win over West Texas A&M in the final game of the tournament. She finished the season as the team leader in kills with 369, and she claimed her second straight American Volleyball Coaches Association all-region honors.
"Starting off playing hard teams right away definitely played a major role in shaping our season,” Kirchhoefer said. “This helped us know what was coming for the rest of the season right away. The beginning tournaments overall helped us grow as a team.”
The Bearcats hit the road again Sept. 2-3 for the Premier Challenge in Denver, Colorado. Once again, Northwest faced teams that it had never seen before. On the first day of the tournament, the Bearcats swept Angelo State then lost 3-1 to Metropolitan State University of Denver.
On day two, the ’Cats defeated Western Washington 3-1 to earn a chance to play for the silver bracket championship against Regis Sept. 3. Northwest fell short against the Rangers 3-2 to earn second place in the silver bracket.
Junior right side Jaden Ferguson said the Britkare Lady Buff Classic helped build up confidence heading into the Premier Challenge, and the Premier Challenge helped the Bearcats learn and grow from their mistakes. Ferguson was second on the team for the season in kills with 331 and earned her first AVCA all-region selection.
“Playing in Colorado was definitely a challenge for us, but it kind of helped us recognize what we needed to work on early in the season rather than at midseason,” Ferguson said.
The season didn’t get any easier as Northwest kicked off MIAA play against Central Missouri, and the Bearcats dropped the five-set thriller to start MIAA play 0-1.
The loss to the Jennies seemingly woke up Northwest, as the team went on a five-match winning streak. The good times were not to last, though, as the Bearcats were swept by then-No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney Sept. 30 in Kearney, Nebraska.
The ‘Cats bounced back with a sweep over Fort Hays State Oct. 1, but they were swept once again in their third MIAA match against then-No. 24 Central Oklahoma Oct. 7 in Edmond, Oklahoma. If the loss to Central Missouri didn’t get the team going, the loss to the Bronchos did because Northwest won the rest of its regular season matches.
After that loss, the Bearcats went on an 11-match win streak to end the regular season, helping the ’Cats claim their first-ever outright MIAA regular season title.
“It felt really good to beat at least all of the MIAA teams once this season and many of them twice,” Kirchhoefer said. “This team is such a special bunch, and we got to make history together by winning a regular season conference championship.”
Northwest started its postseason journey with the MIAA tournament. Northwest was the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Conference Tournament and faced No. 8 Missouri Southern in the first round Nov. 10. The Bearcats swept the Lions to move onto the second round against No. 5 seed Washburn. However, the win over Southern was ultimately Northwest’s last of the 2022 season.
The Ichabods, the eventual tournament champions, defeated the ’Cats 3-1 in a closely contested match. Northwest ended the conference tournament with an overall record of 24-6, which propelled the Bearcats to their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The ’Cats earned the No. 4 seed in the Central Region. That’s where their season ended, though, as their first-round foe St. Cloud State beat Northwest 3-1, the Bearcats ended with a record of 24-7.
Even with the quick end to the team’s campaign, Kirchhoefer said she is proud of everyone’s efforts throughout the season. She said the team will be ready for next season.
“It was such an amazing feeling and experience getting to go to regionals again this year,” Kirchhoefer said. “This team and program are definitely continuing to improve over the years. Making it to regionals back-to-back years truly shows the strength and growth of this program over the past few years. We are going to continue to grow and learn from our experiences and next year we will hopefully make regionals again.”
