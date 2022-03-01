For the third time in as many years, Northwest men’s basketball junior guard Trevor Hudgins has been named the MIAA Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.
Hudgins averaged a career-best 23.9 points per contest throughout the entirety of the 30-game regular season. He helped the Bearcats split the MIAA regular-season title with Central Oklahoma, marking the ninth consecutive year the program has secured at least a share of the conference’s regular-season crown.
“I don’t know who selects that, but it’d be cool,” Hudgins said Tuesday, roughly four hours before the official announcement. “I’m just focused on this week.”
The native of Manhattan, Kansas, is never too caught up in his own personal accolades, hence why his attention is more so turned to the ’Cats searching for their seventh MIAA Tournament title in eight years starting March 3 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
But if he did elect to marvel in his laundry list of achievements, particularly the section from season, he’d be occupied for a while.
He became Northwest’s all-time leading scorer, passing predecessor Justin Pitts with 2,650 points and counting. He passed Pitts for the most MIAA starts in league history (130). He upended Pitts atop the program’s all-time assist list with 658, a mark he still has time to add on. He’s made the most 3-pointers in Northwest history, passing now-Associate Head Coach Zach Schneder.
If there’s a record that stood in Maryville, and even some in the 110-year-old history of the MIAA, Hudgins has put it in jeopardy. There are, of course, some lines in those record books he’s completely rewritten.
All of that, and then some, has led to his novel third straight time being recognized as the league’s best player, an award that automatically made him first-team all-MIAA for the fourth straight season. This also serves as the seventh year in a row that a Northwest player has taken home the honor.
“I think that, any time you win, there’s a humility that goes with it that’s like, ‘Wow, they respect me that much to vote me there,’” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “I think there also has to be a level of — basketball is a team sport. That’s what you see from us and Northwest, and that’s why we’re able to sustain success.”
