Coming off a stretch of six days without game action, the Maryville girls basketball team was back at it Nov. 27 against William Chrisman in the first round of the Savannah Tournament.
The Spoofhounds (1-1) were challenged with the task of playing a much larger school in William Chrisman, a Class 5 team. The ‘Hounds were unable to keep pace with the Bears (2-0) falling 45-29. Despite the outcome, this game was a test that Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht felt his team needed to be successful this season.
“We want to play those really good teams, those bigger schools, so that when we get to our district and we drop down and start seeing schools that are a little bit more on our level, we’ll be able to go out and compete because we’ve been there, done that,” Albrecht said. “I think this was a great game for us.”
Maryville was led in scoring by sophomore standout Serena Sundell, who was often double-teamed by the Bears in the contest. Coming off of a 31-point performance in the season opener against Jefferson, Sundell was unable to put up those kinds of numbers in this game but still managed to score in double figures with 10 points, despite her shots not falling from the perimeter.
“My shot was off, I don’t think I made any outside shots,” Sundell said. “I mean, I just tried to stay aggressive. When we set screens, they did a really good job of hedging, but I’ve got to find a way around them.”
Sophomore Emily Cassavaugh chipped in with seven points, doing most of her work in the paint, where the ‘Hounds had the majority of their success, with very little falling from the outside, along with a struggle from the entire team at the free throw line. The Spoofhounds could not translate the success they had at the line against Jefferson, where they turned in a 13-14 effort, going only 3-8 against Chrisman.
The inside presence demonstrated by Chrisman in the contest gave Maryville problems from start to finish, where the Bears continuously got looks and made multiple trips to the foul line. This also opened up the outside for their shooters to work, something Sundell said was a problem for the ‘Hounds.
“They had some really big girls inside that we were kind of focused on. Our attention wasn’t really to the outside, that kind of hurt us,” Sundell said. “I’d say rebounding sometimes really got to us when we let them get second chances, and then foul them under the basket for easy shots.”
Despite being outplayed, Albrecht said he was pleased with the way his girls gave it their all and left everything on the court when the final buzzer went off.
“I will say this, there was no quit in us,” Albrecht said. “By the time that game was over, we left everything on the floor. Our girls played hard for all 32 minutes, we didn’t always play smart and we didn’t always play well, and you would like to have all three of those things, but I will give those girls credit, they played their hearts out tonight.”
