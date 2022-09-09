Maryville football was looking for its second win of the season and its first win of conference play on senior night.
The Spoofhounds got their second win of the season and first win against a Midland Empire Conference opponent by defeating rival Chillicothe 45-14 at the ’Hound Pound Sept. 9.
Senior linebacker and running back Macen Shurvington said the win was the perfect way to start off the conference schedule.
“It started MEC play, and it was really our kickoff for, not only a conference championship, but hopefully a district championship coming up,” Shurvington said. “So, we’ve got a tough couple of weeks then after that we’re good.”
The ’Hounds struck, courtesy of a quarterback sneak by senior quarterback Derek Quinlin, with 9:50 left in the first quarter.
Chillicothe would respond with a touchdown of its own after a five-minute drive resulted in the score. Down 7-6, the Hornets took a chance to go in front of the Spoofhounds early in the game and cashed in with a successful 2-point conversion.
However, the Spoofhounds quickly responded on the next drive with their second touchdown of the night. Maryville scored its own 2-point conversion to make the score 15-8 in the first quarter.
A 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior fullback Cooper Loe with 4:48 until intermission was the third and final score of the first half by Maryville. The ’Hounds went back into the locker room with a 21-8 lead and 24 minutes of game time between them and their first MEC win of the season.
Coach Matt Webb said one of his team’s focuses was getting stops on defense against a team like Chillicothe. He said the Hornets like to shorten the game by running the ball.
“That was one of our focuses, obviously on defense we need to get stops, but against a team like that you need to be able to take advantage of every offensive possession,” Webb said. “Don’t waste any (possessions) you know. We talked about executing — three drives in the first half, three touchdowns. Last week being 7-for-7, I just felt like, you know, our offense is doing really good.”
A mere seventeen seconds into the second half, the Spoofhounds scored a touchdown off a 56-yard connection between Quinlin and Loe to go up 28-8.
With just over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Hornets picked off Quinlin for a pick six and their first score of the second half. Chillicothe went for two again, but junior defensive back Delton Davis knocked the pass away, keeping the score at 28-14.
Freshman linebacker Sadler Viau blocked Chillicothe with 3:27 to go in the third. The ball bounced out of the back of an endzone for a safety, and the ’Hounds increased their lead to 30-14.
“The older guys have been helping me out a lot,” Viau said. “They’ve just been working me through everything. I think they’re the reason that I’m making plays on varsity right now.”
Maryville scored two more touchdowns to finish the game, while the Spoofhound defense held Chillicothe scoreless for the entire fourth quarter.
The Spoofhound offense scored 45 points against the Hornets, marking the third consecutive game the team has scored 40 or more points in a game. In the 2021 season, Maryville never scored 40 or more points in each contest for three straight weeks.
“Our game plans were — on both sides of the ball — really good,” Webb said. “Defensively we gave up some yardage, but the kids made some adjustments, and that’s hard to do.”
The team will travel nearly 90 miles Sept. 16 to St. Pius X High School in Kansas City, Missouri, for its next game against another MEC foe, St. Pius X.
