Northwest softball was stumped with four road losses March 25-26 but will continue its eight-game road stretch with back-to-back doubleheaders against MIAA foes Emporia State and Washburn April 1 and 2, respectively.
The Bearcats hit the ground March 25 in Edmond, Oklahoma, for their first two games of the weekend after their midweek matchup with William Jewell was canceled due to rain.
“We definitely had some good moments, but we just let one inning fall apart and get the best of us. And game two, we started to come alive a little bit more, but, again, another one inning instance kind of took us out of the game,” Northwest first-year coach Naomi Tellez said.
Northwest (6-25) opened the weekend with 8-2 and 12-2 losses, respectively, against the No. 22 Central Oklahoma Bronchos (25-5).
Junior infielder Hannah Blackford scored both runs for the Bearcats in the first against the Bronchos. She scored her first run off a wild pitch in the top of the second inning, and the second run came when junior catcher Grace Ruehle hit a double to left field in the top of the seventh inning.
Freshmen infielder Skylar Pieper and junior outfielder Brylee Kemper scored back-to-back runs at the top of the third inning of the second matchup with the Bronchos.
The ’Cats then traveled March 26 to Wichita, Kansas, to face the Newman Jets (9-15), but, again, they met their match. Northwest lost game one 9-1, the only run being scored by junior infielder Olivia Daughtery’s home run to left field in the top of the first inning.
The second game only took a mere five innings, and the Bearcats lost 12-4 with all four runs coming in the fourth inning.
“Newman wasn’t a great two games for us,” junior utility Jacee Winn said. “We should have taken two games, but definitely something to learn from, especially because we have a lot of good games coming up, and we can still make our goal and make it to the tournament.”
Regardless of opening the eight-game road stretch with four straight losses, the Bearcats have a chance for redemption on the road with doubleheaders against Emporia State (12-16) and Washburn (20-11) April 1 and 2.
“We’re just looking to go compete to the best of our ability and hopefully get a couple wins,” Winn said. “We are definitely capable of doing that this weekend if we really put our minds right and go play like we can.”
The ’Cats hope to get momentum from their offense before returning to Bearcat Softball Field April 8 to face Northeastern State (15-16) and April 9 to face No. 3 Rogers State (26-2).
“Our offense is gonna really make the difference. We have some good power threats in the lineup,” Tellez said. “Overall, our offense is going to help us hopefully get to the conference tournament.”
The Bearcats are 13th in MIAA standings; however, Tellez said the team rises to the occasion in big games despite being toward the bottom of most conference statistics.
“We know that we’re not the strongest in all areas of our team, but we know that we can outfight people, and I think that’s what we’re going to do to give ourselves the best chance to win,” Tellez said.
