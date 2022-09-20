Northwest volleyball went on the road for two MIAA matches in Kansas, and the Bearcats came back to Maryville with two wins including a win over then-undefeated No. 2 Washburn.
During this road trip, sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer had a triumphant return to the court with 14 kills against Washburn after missing three matches due to injury.
Northwest started the weekend with a match against Emporia State Sept. 16 in Emporia, Kansas.
No. 11 Northwest came out hot in the first set with a 7-3 scoring run. The Hornets countered with a 6-1 scoring run to take a 9-8 lead. After more back and forth, the Bearcats managed to retake the lead, and they won the first set 25-20.
The second set had followed the pattern of the first one with more back and forth, neither team giving an inch. Northwest came out on top again, though, and won the set 25-23. The third set continued the trend of the match with another close set, and the Bearcats took the set 25-22 and the nail-biter of a match, 3-0.
“It was a very important win for us, especially losing last week while away,” Kirchhoefer said. “We needed to remember we can be road warriors, especially, because most of the beginning of our season is away.”
Next on the slate for Northwest was a matchup with the then-undefeated MIAA foe Washburn Sept. 17 in Topeka, Kansas.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, but the Ichabods battled back, knotting the match at four. The two teams then, as if copying Northwest’s match against Emporia a day before, traded points back and forth, with the ’Cats edging Washburn 26-24.
In the second set, the Bearcats looked dominant, as they took an 8-3 lead. Their lead grew to 17-6, which forced the Ichabods to take a timeout. Northwest did not lose a step coming out of the timeout, and the dominance continued as the ’Cats won the set 25-14.
With a 2-0 set lead, the Bearcats started the third set with a 7-5 lead, before the Ichabods battled back in the set. The two rivals went blow for blow the rest of the set. With the score at 23-21 in favor of Washburn, the Ichabods scored back-to-back points to seal the set win.
After surrendering its first lost set of the weekend, Northwest came out hot with a 5-0 scoring explosion to start the fourth set. The Bearcats and Ichabods would exchange scoring runs, but the ‘Cats stayed in front for the entire set and the rest of the match. A kill from graduate student outside hitter Hallie Sidney completed the upset of No. 6 Washburn.
“I think we just focused on one point at a time and tried to execute our game plan. We had great energy, but we stayed calm,” Sidney said.
“I think it was very important to beat Washburn because it is a very big conference win for us,” Kirchhoefer said. “We always view Washburn as a good opponent for us to face and are excited to come out with a win against them in our first-time meeting this season.”
After the successful weekend, Northwest is ranked No. 11 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association coaches poll and No. 5 in Volleyblog’s power rankings.
Along with rising in the national polls, the Bearcats also have two MIAA Players of the Week that were announced Sept. 19. Setter of the Week was awarded to junior setter Alyssa Rezac and Defensive Player of the Week was sophomore defensive specialist Kristen Ford.
“The most important thing that helps us beat ranked opponents is the fact that we can play any one of our players and come out with a win,” Kirchhoefer said. “We have amazing depth on the team this year, and any one of us can go out and play a great game as a team.”
Next on the docket for Northwest is Sept. 21 against Pittsburg State in Bearcat Arena. The Gorillas are 8-5 and 2-2 in conference play. The game against Pittsburgh State will not be finished in time for publication.
“It’s been really awesome to see the fanbase grow since my freshman year, it’s always fun to be at home,” Sidney said.
“It is very special to us to play in front of a home crowd in Bearcat Arena. This is because last season we played most games in Hughes Fieldhouse, and we missed it,” Kirchhoefer said. “We are determined to stay undefeated at home in Bearcat Arena and defend our court in front of our home crowd.”
After the one-game homestand, Northwest will be back on the road traveling Sept. 21 to Joplin, Missouri, to play MIAA opponent Missouri Southern. The Bearcats will go into the game with a 14-game winning streak against the Lions, dating back to Sept. 26, 2015. Missouri Southern is 5-6 with an 0-2 record in MIAA play.
This match starts a five-game road trip before the Bearcats return home for a rematch against No. 17 Central Missouri on Oct. 11.
