Graduate student outside hitter Kelly Wiedemann celebrates with her teammates, junior setter Alyssa Rezac and sophomore libero Kiersten Ford, after scoring a point against in Northwest volleyball’s 3-0 win over Missouri Western Sept. 9. Rezac was selected as the MIAA Setter of the Week Sept. 19 after the Bearcats defeated Emporia State Sept. 16 and then-No. 2 Washburn Sept. 17.