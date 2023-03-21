Bennett Stirtz is familiar with success. In four seasons with Liberty High School in Liberty, Missouri, he earned two Class 6 all-state selections, one Suburban Big 8 Gold Conference Player of the Year honor and two all-district awards.
At the conclusion of the freshman guard’s first season with Northwest men’s basketball, the success followed him into college. He led the MIAA in shooting with a 58.9% field goal percentage and assist/turnover ratio, with 2.1 assists for every turnover. He was also No. 3 in steals, averaging two per game. His performance helped him become just the seventh player in program history to win MIAA Freshman of the Year.
“Looking back on it, it was pretty special,” Bennett Stirtz said about winning the award. “I was confident in my game and that I could compete, but I honestly didn’t expect this. … Just to see my hard work actually pay off is special.”
Bennett Stirtz was part of a group of four freshmen that joined a program fresh off the only national title three-peat in Division II basketball history.
While some may not have expected much from the freshman in the beginning of the season, that changed when he earned his first collegiate start in Northwest’s 72-45 win over Missouri Southern Dec. 1. He never left the starting lineup in the Bearcats’ remaining 26 games.
Expectations aren’t unfamiliar to Bennett Stirtz, either, after he helped Liberty to a Class 5 District 15 title — the Blue Jays’ third district title in four seasons — during his sophomore year (2019-20).
Bennett Stirtz said he just tries to focus on himself. Coach Ben McCollum, who has coached five of Northwest’s seven MIAA Freshman of the Year winners, said it’s as if the pressure just rolls right off Bennett Stirtz.
“There's a little bit of pressure, and there's a lot of expectations — like people expect us to win — but I don't try to be like any other players that came through,” Bennett Stirtz said. “I just try to be myself, try and play like myself and just try and be the best version of myself.”
“I think because of the way we try to treat everybody in regards to, ‘process versus results,’ I think sometimes that alleviates some of that pressure,” McCollum said. “You know, he's a kid that’s been good his whole life, so he's probably dealt with it before.”
Before Bennett Stirtz’s first McCollum locker room speech, he was more familiar with who was giving the motivation. Bennett Stirtz’s dad, Roger Stirtz, coached Liberty for 23 years before stepping down in March 2022.
Bennett Stirtz said it took time to get used to playing under someone else other than his dad, but, even in college, Roger Stirtz was his support system.
“My dad was really supportive all year,” Bennett Stirtz said. “I mean, he helped me through the tough times and the good times, as well. … He gave me tips and pointers throughout the season, and we kept in touch a lot.”
“Basketball’s not who he is totally, he's much more than that, but basketball is a huge part of his life and part of his DNA,” Roger Stirtz said. “It was amazing to watch from a different seat in the house.”
Among his personal achievements, Bennett Stirtz also helped the program to its 10th-consecutive MIAA regular season title and its seventh conference tournament championship in eight seasons.
Whether it’ll be through high-flying dunks, 3-pointers or nabbing steals on defense, Bennett Stirtz said he wants to make the most of his time in Maryville, and he said he hopes to help bring a national title back to Northwest after the Bearcats’ three-time defending title run came to an end against Southern Nazarene in the Central Region Semifinals March 12.
He also said the Northwest fans in his first season were incredible, and he said he’s blessed to have a community like Maryville to grow in.
“It was amazing,” Bennett Stirtz said about the Bearcats’ fandom. “They brought in a freshman from Kansas City, and they welcomed me with open arms. It’s an amazing family here in Maryville.”
