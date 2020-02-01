Maryville wrestling held its annual Quad State Wrestling Tournament Feb. 1 in the ’Hound Pound.
When the ’Hounds took the mat, they found themselves down five wrestlers, one of those being junior Connor Weiss.
Weiss injured himself at the Jan. 28 tri-duel against Benton and St. Pius X. Weiss had won his first match that night against his opponent from Benton. During his second match, he found himself injured when his arm got stuck underneath his opponent, which effected his shoulder.
Weiss is hoping this isn't a serious injury that would eliminate him from participating for the remainder of the wrestling season. Weiss plans to be back for districts
“Hopefully I won't be out for too long,” Weiss said. “Definitely be back for state.”
“No matter what the injury is,” Weiss added. “I’m still gonna wrestle at districts”
The ’Hounds had a few other banged-up wrestlers that still went on to compete. Senior Gavin Gray-Walker, who was nursing a shoulder injury, wore a shoulder sleeve in his matches. Gray-Walker didn't let his injury get in the way as he wrestled in the finals and placed fourth in the 170-pound weight class.
Maryville started out the day with two first-round victories coming from juniors Brayden Beattie and Kiren Watkins. Those two wins set the table for what would be an interesting day for the ’Hounds.
In the final stages of the tournament, the ’Hounds sent three guys to the finals, having sophomore Drew Spire and Watkins place third, respectively, and Gray-Walker place fourth
With districts and the state championship tournament quickly approaching Feb. 14-15, Maryville coach Dallas Barrett is looking for the Spoofhounds to build off of their relative success in the tournament.
“We gotta look at what we did well and the things we still need to work on,” Barrett said.
Barrett thought that seeing some of the teams in the tournament could help his wrestlers since they will most likely see some of those teams again in the Class 2 District 4 tournament and possibly the State Championship.
“Today was a good measuring stick with some of these schools,” Barrett said.
Those schools, the ones Barrett referenced, are Lathrop and Plattsburg, which both reside in the path of Maryville wrestlers becoming state champions.
Despite the lack of wrestlers due to injury, a problem that the team has had to endure all season, Barrett expects to have everybody back within the near future
“They should all be back by then, we might be missing one,” Barrett said.
