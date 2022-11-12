Northwest volleyball and Washburn went blow for blow with each other — like what one might see between two mighty boxers in a title bout. In the end, the No. 20 team in the country and No. 5 seed in the tournament Ichabods snuck out a 3-1 victory over the No. 10 team in the nation and the top-seeded Bearcats in the MIAA Tournament semifinals.
Each set was as close as possible, being decided by just two points. Both teams kept plays alive with diving saves, kills and blocked the other team's attempts.
Coach Amy Woerth said she was very proud of the Bearcats and the effort they put into the match.
“It was a hell of a match,” Woerth said. “We went down swinging. We just didn’t end up on the right side that we wanted to be on.”
Washburn had the lead in the first set until the very end when Northwest snuck back into the set tying it at 22 all. The Ichabods scored two straight to get set-point.
A 3-0 run by the Bearcats was started by sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer with a kill. Libero and defensive specialist Karsen VanScoy followed with an ace, and capped it off with a second kill from Kirchhoefer to win the set.
“We had a lot of great digs,” Kirchhoefer said. “It’s never just one person. We have great scouting like I knew exactly what to do with the ball and Alyssa was giving me great sets.”
The second set was neck-and-neck the entire time, with no team able to pull ahead for long. Washburn took a page out of Northwest’s book, going on a 3-0 scoring run to win the second set 25-23.
In the third set, Northwest was down 24-22, with need of a comeback to keep the set alive. The Bearcats seemingly got caught in a pattern from the first set, as Kirchhoefer earned a kill, which was again followed by a VanScoy ace. Unlike the first set, the Ichabods stopped the comeback attempt. Washburn went on its own 2-point scoring run to win the third set 26-24 to go up 2-1 in the match.
The ’Cats opened the fourth set with a 3-0 scoring run, which was ignited by a kill from sophomore middle hitter Abby Brunssen. Northwest kept the pressure on, as the team went up 7-3 following an ace from Kirchhoefer.
“She can do it every night — we just needed her tonight,” Woerth said about Kirchhoefer’s performance against the Ichabods. “She was able to step up and get it done.”
“We were setting up, we were trying a new blocking scheme tonight,” Brunssen said. “They were setting up the blocks really well so we could put out a good offense and most of them were probably block assists. My pins were getting really good touches.”
Northwest was up 22-17 in the fourth and eventually final set, but the Ichabods did not go away without a fight. The Ichabods scored 5 straight points to knot the set at 22. The Bearcats snapped the scoring run from the Ichabods, courtesy of an attack error from Washburn.
The ’Cats and Ichabods traded points, to go from 24 all, to 25 all and then 26 all. Northwest took a 27-26 lead with a Brunssen kill, keeping its MIAA Tournament title hopes alive.
Washburn then repeated what it did in the second set, and the Ichabods scored 3 straight points to pull off the upset of the No. 1 seed with the final score of 29-27. Despite the loss, Woerth said she is proud of the effort from her players.
“Our girls have a no-die attitude,” Woerth said. “They’re gonna get after it, and they want to. They’re competitive and they want to win just as much as anybody else.”
While Northwest is knocked out of the MIAA Tournament, the Bearcats season may not be over just yet. In the most recent Central Region rankings, Northwest came in at No. 4, and the top-eight teams earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats will officially find out if they’re in and where they're seeded at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13 during the NCAA Selection Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.