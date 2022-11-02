A second half turnaround on offense in the conference quarterfinal round helped advance Northwest soccer to the semifinals. Bearcat sophomore midfielder Hannah Stirling began the turnaround on offense scoring her sixth goal of the season less than a minute into the second half.
The goal was ultimately the first of three in the second half during the game against Washburn Oct. 30. The Bearcats got the 3-0 win, and they advanced to the second round of the MIAA Tournament.
“Being able to score quickly coming out of halftime was a big advantage so we could get some momentum going into the rest of the half,” Stirling said.
Coach Marc Gordon has now led Northwest towards back-to-back MIAA semifinals for the first time in program history. For the second time this season, the Bearcats — the No. 3 seed in the tournament — will face the defending MIAA Tournament champions and No. 2 seed in this year’s bracket, Emporia State.
Earlier this season when the Bearcats and the Hornets met Sept. 30 in Emporia, Kansas, the Bearcats experienced a challenge of slowing down Emporia senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco. She scored all three goals for the Hornets, leading to a 3-2 win that sparked a successful second half of the regular season for Emporia.
In the next nine matches, the Hornets only lost one game against Central Oklahoma Oct. 16. That loss to Emporia was the week before the Bearcats started its eight game win streak Oct. 2.
“Regardless of who we are playing, to be at this point in the season and have the opportunity to keep playing feels good,” Gordon said. “Every team that is left is really talented, and it starts to get tighter with the quality of our team and each team we play.”
Dimarco is a player that teams have a difficult time slowing down when playing Emporia. She leads the MIAA in goals with 16 and is behind Bearcat junior forward Kaylie Rock for No. 2 in the conference in shots with 71.
Bearcat sophomore defender Grace Wineinger is one of Northwest’s defenders that will be going up against Dimarco, but she said there’s added motivation after the loss a season ago to Emporia in the semifinals of the 2021 MIAA Tournament.
“It’s a déjà vu moment, playing the same teams we did last year in the tournament,” Wineinger said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted last year and this year against Emporia State. We want to make it to the final because we feel like we are a different team, and it will be a really good test to see where we are at.”
The two squads met in the 2021 MIAA playoffs, where the Hornets won 2-0 Nov. 12, 2021, and moved on to take down Central Missouri in the title game.
The two met again in the first round of the NCAA Tournament — Northwest’s first ever appearance in the tournament — and ’Cats once again came up short against Emporia. It was there the Bearcats’ best season in program history came to an end. The Bearcats will enter the second contest against Hornets of the 2022 season with a chance to rewrite last year’s conclusion.
With Central Missouri being the 2022 conference regular season champions, the MIAA semifinals and championship will be held in Warrensburg, Missouri. The winner of the two semifinal matches will go head-to-head in the championship match Nov. 6. If the Bearcats are to emerge victorious, they will face either Central Missouri or Fort Hays State.
“I am confident that our team has the opportunity to win,” Stirling said. “Playing this caliber of a team can be nerve-racking, but it’s also exciting because I know we have a shot.”
