Maryville baseball is off to its best start in at least 15 seasons with a 7-2 record through nine games. However, the Spoofhounds’ early success was halted by a 11-1 loss in five innings to Savannah April 4 in Savannah, Missouri.
With a little bit of help from the heavy wind, the Savages posted a four-run inning in the bottom of the third and a five-run inning in the bottom of the fifth — along with two runs in the second — to secure the 11-1 win in five innings.
Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said the loss might be just what the Spoofhounds needed ahead of back-to-back home games against Cameron April 6 and Lathrop April 10.
“It was a wake up call, for sure,” Plackemeier said. “Our effort was not there. Too many mental mistakes. That’s what it is — mental mistakes and effort.”
Savannah (8-4) totaled 10 hits in the Highway 71 bout, but Maryville (7-2) swung for just four hits against the Savages. Senior infielder Cooper Loe started the Tuesday afternoon contest on the mound for the Spoofhounds, but, after 85 pitches, sophomore infielder Cannon Creason finished up the game in the bottom of the fifth.
In the bottom of the third, Savannah sophomore Landon Noland smacked the ball just to the right of the scoreboard at Savannah High School for a three-run home run to put the Savages up 6-0. Loe said it was tough to work through the longer innings, like the third.
“I mean, I was frustrated,” Loe said. “I mean, I can't do anything about it, besides keep bringing guys up. Everyone knows that they can always do better, even when it's a perfect game. There's always that one more thing that you can do better, and I just think that people are just trying to do too much, and they’re not doing the little things.”
Junior outfielder Don Allen is second on the team for the season in stolen bases with five, and he hit a double to left field against the Savages — one of just three Spoofhounds to record a hit.
The junior also scored Maryville’s lone run off an RBI-single from junior outfielder Boston Hageman. Allen said the 10-run loss can be a valuable lesson, as the team will meet Savannah again April 11 in Savannah.
“It's hard to bounce back, but looking back on games like these where we get blown out, there's always something to fix,” Allen said. “We had plenty of errors that we can always fix up, and practice makes perfect.”
Before the Spoofhounds’ rematch with the Savages, they host Cameron (3-4) and Lathrop (3-3). At home, Maryville is 3-0, while the Dragons are 2-2 on the road and the Mules are 1-1. Loe said preparation will be the key for bouncing back from the loss against Savannah.
“I just think we're gonna have to leave this one behind,” Loe said. “Keep doing what we're doing everyday. Keep swinging the bats. I think we can't let this one affect us, but we got to go in taking every team seriously, and we're gonna be ready for Cameron on Thursday.”
During Maryville’s hot start to the season, the team became the Plattsburg Tournament champions April 1. The Spoofhounds defeated Maysville (5-3) — for the second time of the season — 6-2 in the semifinals and Plattsburg 16-0 in the championship.
