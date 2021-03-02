People who have had the privilege to spectate a men’s basketball game inside of Bearcat Arena this year during the regular season can expect a similar experience when Northwest men’s basketball hosts No. 8-seeded Emporia State March 3.
Perhaps the energy will be different, considering it’s now the postseason, but nothing will change for the workers in Bearcat Arena. The format Northwest Athletics implemented before the season got the Bearcats through all 11 of their home games. Northwest Athletics is hoping it gets numerous teams through the end of the weekend.
Just as the 11 men’s games prior to the MIAA Tournament, Athletics is limiting attendance to 25%, a percentage the MIAA’s member institutions collectively settled on prior to the season starting in November. In Bearcat Arena, that’s approximately 400 spectators.
“Honestly, we’re treating them like regular season games, in terms of the operations of it,” Northwest Director of Athletics Andy Peterson said.
The MIAA elected to change the format of this year’s postseason tournament due to gathering restrictions in Kansas City, Missouri, where the tournament is usually hosted inside of Municipal Auditorium.
Those changes included the highest remaining seed after the quarterfinals to host the semifinals and championship.
Should the No. 1 Bearcats take down Emporia, they’ll host the final three games of the MIAA Tournament in Maryville March 5 and 6.
Peterson said the families of the athletes are still the top priority. Each person in the men’s program will receive up to four tickets to distribute to family members. After that, the next groups prioritized are the visiting team’s families and the Bearcats’ season ticket-holders.
The Northwest band, cheerleaders and Bearcat Steppers will all be in attendance as well, but won't count toward the limited occupancy.
Fans making the trip to Maryville on Friday will only have to purchase one ticket. The semifinal games will be treated as one session, mostly to eliminate having to clear out Bearcat Arena in between games. Doing that, Peterson said, would provide much more rest for one team heading to the championship than the other.
“If we do that, then I am imposing on some, in my opinion, sportsmanship and gamesmanship things,” Peterson said about clearing the arena between games. “If the Bearcats play at 4 p.m., and that game goes until 6 p.m., that next game isn’t going to start until 7:30 or 8 p.m. We’re talking about a couple of hours of difference in rest from the team that wins that first semifinal game to the team that wins the second.”
The only people who would have to switch out would be the Bearcats’ season ticket-holders, who sit in the front rows with backs, Peterson said. He added it’s because of a policy the MIAA has in place for conference games.
The MIAA hasn’t yet announced the times in which the semifinal and championship games would start. However, should the Bearcats beat the Hornets for the third time this season, they guarantee those remaining games will be on their home court.
