Heading into the final week before the NCAA Division II Selection Show, a program that announces a committee’s decision on each regional tournament’s bracket, Northwest men’s basketball was projected to be the No. 1 seed.
The Bearcats steamrolled both Emporia State and Central Oklahoma in their first two games of the MIAA Tournament. In the league’s tournament championship game against Washburn, roughly 24 hours before the committee’s decision was announced, Northwest endured a 69-68 loss.
Despite the loss, which put the Bearcats at 23-2, Northwest coach Ben McCollum had a good idea of how the MIAA would be represented in the Central Region Tournament.
“I’d assume it’d be No. 1, No. 3 and No. 6, would be my guess,” McCollum said in the aftermath of the Washburn loss March 6. “That’d be my guess.”
McCollum was right, mostly. Missouri Western (14-10) was sixth-seeded and Washburn (19-6) was seeded third. However, Northern State — the host school for the tournament — received the No. 1 seed. Northwest was the No. 2.
“You know, it is what it is,” McCollum said. “The No. 1 seed is what it is, like, there's nothing you can do to control it. … You just kind of have to do what you do and find a way to win your first game.”
With the way the six-team bracket was seeded, all three schools on one side of the bracket are from the MIAA. The three schools on the other side of the bracket are all from the NSIC, the conference home to Northern (18-1), fourth-seeded Wayne State (11-6) and fifth-seeded MSU Moorhead (10-4).
Northwest will have a first-round bye and will await whichever team wins the fourth matchup this season between Western and Washburn.
“We've been playing conference games all year, so we're used to the teams we're about to play,” said Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins, who was named the MIAA Player of the Year. “It can go either way. They have a week to prepare, so it'll be interesting.”
Washburn won the most recent matchup between the two programs with a 101-72 blowout over Western March 5 in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals. Prior to that, Western had won four consecutive matchups against the Ichabods, including two this regular season.
It doesn’t matter to McCollum and Hudgins that they’ll perhaps face Washburn, the team that’s handed the Bearcats their only two losses this season, a fourth time this season. It also doesn’t matter to them that they’ll perhaps face Western, the Bearcats’ rival that hasn’t beaten them in 19 games, a third time this season.
The only thing that matters to them is the chance to keep their season alive.
“Depending on whoever it is, Washburn or Western, we're working for them right now,” Hudgins said. “We see what Washburn did to us last game. We know what Western does. I feel like we're preparing for both of them at this point and just trying to get better each day.”
In the Bearcats’ latest loss to Washburn, they played their worst offensive half of basketball since 2015. Throughout the first 20 minutes of action, Northwest mustered 19 points and shot 23% from the field, including 14% from beyond the arc. The Bearcats shot 60% or better from the field in the four games prior to that one.
It was an uncharacteristic game for Northwest, yet a second-half surge from the Bearcats helped the matchup live up to the expectations the prior two had set.
In their first meeting Jan. 7 in Bearcat Arena, then-No. 5 seed Washburn needed overtime to beat then-No. 1 seed Northwest 84-82.
In their second meeting Feb. 20 in Topeka, Kansas, Northwest needed overtime to beat Washburn 88-85. The win clinched the Bearcats’ eighth straight outright MIAA regular season title.
In the latest, Washburn needed a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot from 55-feet away to beat the Bearcats.
“It's gonna be a battle,” Hudgins said about a possible fourth meeting with Washburn. “Everyone saw how the last game played out. They killed us in the first half. We came back in the second half, but I feel like next time around it's gonna be an interesting game; it’s gonna be very intense. It's probably gonna be one of the best games of the year, I think.”
Should the Ichabods beat Western in the first round, McCollum knows the fourth matchup will be similar to the first three.
“I mean, postseason ones are usually pretty close games,” McCollum said. “So, yeah, you just have to expect that from everyone you play.”
Hudgins is excited to face a familiar opponent, though. He’s not concerned with what team he’ll face again this season. He’s hoping to get the opportunity to face whichever team comes out of the top part of the bracket, and he’s hoping to get that opportunity with a trip to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight on the line.
He knows what stands in his way of doing that, though, which is two teams he has plenty of experience against.
“We just are getting so used to each other that I feel like this next game, whoever we may play — Western or Washburn — it’s going to be very intense,” Hudgins said. “We're going to be very focused. It’s win or go home now. So, the fight is on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.