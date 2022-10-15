Maryville football handed Highway 71 rival Savannah its first loss of the season but also kept the Highway 71 trophy in the Spoofhounds' hands.
The ’Hounds and Savages started the game like one might expect rivals to — by trading touchdowns on their first drive of the game. Maryville scored in just three plays and 57 seconds from the start of the game, with a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin to senior running back Caden Stoecklein.
“It was a great start, and it just came so fast that I didn’t really have time to comprehend it until it was done,” Quinlin said. “We rushed into the ball, they weren’t ready and we hit Caden for a touchdown to start the game and that was a big confidence booster.”
Savannah would knot things up at seven thanks to a three-yard run, but the stalemate lasted a mere two minutes as the Spoofhounds scored a rushing touchdown with senior fullback Cooper Loe, with 5:46 left in the first quarter.
The Savages returned the kickoff to Maryville’s 25-yard line, and they took advantage of the short field with a rushing touchdown from junior running back Cade Chappell with 1:01 left in the first quarter. The Spoofhounds’ offense then were stopped for the first time by Savannah’s defense at 10:08 in the second quarter.
Maryville’s defense matched the Savages' defensive stop with a strip sack from Loe. This was the first time in the contest that Savannah’s offense didn’t come away with points.
“It felt great, I was feeling slow at the beginning of the game and then I talked to my linebacker coach and our head coach,” Loe said. “Then we started flowing faster and rolling off passes. We shot the gaps a little bit more, so I think it was a great momentum killer for them. It was a huge turn of events.”
The ’Hounds took advantage of the Savages' miscue by scoring a rushing touchdown from Loe. Savannah tried to match Marvyille’s touchdown, but the Savages' drive was ended by junior wide receiver and defensive back Wyatt Garner intercepted the football with 1:28 left in the first half.
Savannah got the ball to start the second half down 7 points, and Maryville’s defense came out strong and got its third stop of the game. The Spoofhound offense put up its fourth touchdown of the night from a Stoecklein touchdown run.
That touchdown gave the Spoofhounds the biggest lead of the night by either team, the PAT was no good and the ’Hounds had a 27-14 lead with 4:02 left in the third quarter.
“It was amazing because we kept running belly and then they shifted over, we blocked it perfectly, lineman got upfield blocked and I just hit the hole when I saw it,” Stoecklein said.
Savannah quickly cut the lead back down to six with two passes. That’s when Garner caught his second pass of the night this time from his quarterback Quinlin for six to end the third quarter.
“Oh, it felt amazing, I thought I wasn’t getting a lot in the game but that drive something just clicked,” Garner said.
The Spoofhounds' defense took the field and forced another punt from Savannah. Maryville then added another touchdown and went up 39-21 after going for a two-point conversion two times in a row and not getting either conversion to go its way.
The Savages added one more touchdown with 1:29 left in the game then got the ball back one last time. This time the Spoofhound defense ended the game with a quarterback sack to hand the team its 11 straight regular-season win over Savannah.
Coach Matt Webb has been here for all 11 of those wins, and started the win streak his first year as a coach for Maryville football.
“We’ve had the highway sign for a lot of years, but I wanted to see us be able to win a game with passion and just the love of playing football against a good football team, against an undefeated team and our guys came out with the mindset to go win and play with a lot of passion,” Webb said, “I think we saw that passion when the kids stormed the field and the goalpost. That’s what a rivalry is, it’s about a metal highway sign that was probably worth 15 bucks. In the end, they really wanted it and it was a lot of fun watching our kids execute.”
